It’s supposed to be a rifle in the ESU sniper position at the Trump rally. It looks to me like the Tikka T3x TACT A1, made by the Finnish company Sako, intended for ‘law enforcement’.

I have a lightweight hunting version of the Tika T3 (.308). Canadians are allowed these rifles; they are bolt-action rifles designed for accuracy. The tradeoff is that they take time to operate between shots if you want to hit the target; if I tried, I could probably shoot at a rate of 5 seconds between shots, with deadly accuracy at 400 yards, but I’m only guessing because I don’t waste $3 bullets. In reality, you should make the first shot count. Once that first shot has been fired, the element of surprise has gone. These are very accurate rifles if you know what you are doing. The tactical version can shoot with great precision to a mile or more:

You can get them with a short 16” barrel off the shelf, but the one in Chris’ photograph doesn’t even seem that long; perhaps it’s just an illusion, and maybe it appears even shorter because it has a huge suppressor on the end to mute the sound. Still, why would law enforcement use a suppressor in this situation? All very strange.

