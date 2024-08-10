Legal disclaimer: This is not legal advice. Consult a lawyer before commenting about anything online, or even just retweeting something, the English police don’t like it.

A warning from the British government that those who it defines as spreading ‘hate’ will be pursued:

Even if they don’t live in the UK:

No, Musk will not be extradited to England, as some in the British establishment and media would like to happen. To be extradited to the UK from the US, you must be accused of committing a crime that has an equivalent in the US. In the US you are allowed to say things like “civil war is inevitable”, as Musk apparently did. You might get into trouble for saying “Let’s have a civil war” - as that could be interpreted as incitement to violence. Also, in the US you can say offensive things about people of various religions or ethnic groups (although you might get into trouble for criticisms of the operations of Zionist Jews; for some reason, they are special according to congress), unlike in England where there are ‘hate crime’ laws.

And no, these English ‘hate crime’ laws are not about hate against just any group:

I’m afraid the abuse that Covid jab dissidents endured—fired from their jobs, threats of violence and imprisonment, locking up in camps, humans compared to plague rats etc., mostly done by the government itself, and their media lackeys—doesn’t count, even though I would argue that this was a case of actual terrorism and actual physical harm. No, when the the British government talks about ‘hate crime’ it is referring to words that someone (doesn’t have to be the ‘victim’) might infer are mean spirited in reference to religion, race, sexual orientation, and transgenderism. In the current civil disturbance this is most likely to be in reference to religion or ‘race’.

Particularly at times of civil unrest, it is very important that the truth and the whole truth is published - the good, the bad, and the ugly. This is a time for more peaceful conversation, not more censorship.

I may be talking in more depth about the current civil disturbances in England in the coming days, unless I get side-tracked as usual. But just briefly, I will say here that we must have honest conversations about the the ignorance and stupidity and greed involved in decades of accelerated mass immigration social engineering projects between people from very different cultures, and in many different places. It’s not good just covering the eyes and ears and pretending there are no consequences - the good, the bad, and the ugly.

As I’ve said before, for example, the artificial creation of the Zionist Israeli state, pushed by the Anglo-American Empire, with rapid mass immigration policies involving people of very different cultures over the span of a few decades, was a bad idea and we may pay a very big price for it in the coming years, given that nuclear weapons and crazy religious fanatics are involved. Still, the mistake was made, and now we must have a conversation about how to put things right moving forward. Nuclear weapons and genocide are not good options, despite what some leaders in the US and Israel say. Again, this conversation must be an honest one, including the good, the bad, and the ugly of the situation.

Similarly, England had for thousands of years only relatively small numbers of immigrants from very different cultures entering the country. Most importantly, this was gradual and allowed the various ethnicities and religions to slowly accustom themselves to each other. But after Tony Blair encouraged the massive social engineering project involving the acceleration of people into tiny England from very different cultures, it was only a matter of time before friction would result in the civil disturbances and riots we now see in some parts of England. Canada has a similar issue under Trudeau, but at least it is has physical space to keep people at arm’s length, if necessary.

Hopefully, I will also be talking about how ordinary people are being played by political elites (some of whom pose as ordinary folk, your ‘regular Tommy’ as it were). Perhaps most importantly, it will be a call to people to ‘smarten up’ and take personal responsibility for their local communities and the values they instil in their children.

Meanwhile, I think it’s important to remind people that posting stuff on social media is ‘publishing’ and countries like England have lots of wide ranging (see sometimes ‘ambiguous’ and ‘catch-all’) laws that will be weaponised at times when the police are out of their depth in terms of maintaining peace in the community, which includes imprisoning people for comments made online.

As always, there will be those who don’t care if there is more violence as a result of social media posts. They love this sort of thing. They like to stoke the flames with half-truths and even complete lies.

Here’s an example of irresponsible social media posting that I saw today:

Let me first say, 12 weeks in prison is not an easy ride for your average citizen. Some of these prisons are hell holes full of some very bad people (and often ‘the enemies’ the convicted were fighting on the street, which makes doing the time even harsher). This social media influencer on X wants you to be outraged that this Billy Thompson simply wrote “Filthy bastards” directed at the Police and this resulted in this seemingly harsh sentence. The first thing I will say, as in all these cases, is that unless you were in court hearing all the evidence, you have most certainly not heard the the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth (including the good, the bad, and the ugly). Even in court, this is often not the case, of course. We do get a little more idea of what might have gone down, from a news report:

A man who wrote a Facebook post which included emojis of a person of ethnic minority and a gun has been jailed. The court heard the father-of-one had nine previous convictions for 13 offences. Kate Hunter, defending, said Thompson apologised and "certainly says he won’t be repeating this mistake again".

The judge presumably did not believe this man was naïve, or that he would not continue to commit similar offences simply because he was caught this time. He also apparently did not believe that the emojis of a person of ethnic minority with a gun was about the police, but about the other ethnic group involved in the civil disturbance.

"This offence, I’m afraid, has to be viewed in the context of the current civil unrest up and down this country. And I’ve no doubt at all that your post is connected to that wider picture," Mr Temperley said. "I’ve read in the case summary of the comments you made on arrest which clearly demonstrate to me that there was a racial element to the messaging and the posting of these emojis."

Again, the social media influencers rarely tell the whole story.

Here’s another example:

The call to ‘set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards’ was actually seen by thousands of people. Additionally, the social media influencer leaves out the fact that this was just one of a series of tweets that can be deemed criminal:

This is what the judge said:

There has, of course, been coverage of this disorder in mainstream media and online and you knew that your conduct participated in and encouraged a pattern of incidents involving racial hatred and serious disorder that took place around the country. This conduct will always attract immediate and substantial punishment.

Following his posting of the message ‘That’s 100 per cent the plan, plus gloves. No car either so no number plates to travel and a change of clothes nearby your other posts on X made clear a desire to be involved in organised protests in Northampton and provided guidance to others on techniques to avoid police detection. “The posts included a screenshot of another message inciting action against a named immigration solicitors in Northampton including a time and place were highlighted, several fire emojis were present and the words “no more immigration” and “mask up” along with your added comment ‘The original post was deleted or removed. So have a screenshot instead!! "Your words added were “Let’s go”. A similar screenshot was posted by you six hours later, on the same day with numerous hashtags this time including #immigration, #asylum, #riots.

You are an intelligent, articulate and media savvy person. You were evasive about your interest in the topics on social media and your awareness of the surrounding events. "You posted as you did because you thought there were no consequences to yourself from stirring up racial hatred in others. You have a keen interest in current events. The overall tone of the posts identified clearly reveals your fundamentally racist mindset. "You have tried ineffectually to provide alternative explanations for the inflammatory posts. You have attempted to portray yourself as naïve and distance yourself from the racist content; to say that your posts were foolish but that you had no intention to stir up racial hatred. I am sure that you knew that what you were posting would stir up racial hatred in others and that this was what you intentioned. "You may have done something you now regret but I am sure that when you intentionally created the posts you intended that racial hatred would be stirred up by your utterly repulsive, racist and shocking posts that have no place in a civilised society, including on social media.”

The maximum sentence for this offence following conviction on indictment is 7 years’ imprisonment. "The messages directly encourage life-threatening or life-endangering activity, within the context of racial hatred offences. The nature of the social media platform means the posts could have been viewed by any member of the public. The captured posts show views ranging from the low hundreds up to 3457 for the post referring to setting fire to hotels which amounts to widespread dissemination. “The sentence I pass is one of 38 months’ imprisonment. You will serve up to one-half of your sentence in custody. You will serve the remainder on licence. You must keep to the terms of your licence and commit no further offence, or you will be liable to be recalled and you may then serve the rest of your sentence in custody.”

That’s a very different story to the one being spread by social media influencers who seem to want to inflame the situation further.

Just over a year in prison is a long sentence, but it is well within the guidelines. People can argue with the guidelines and vote for a change in the law to change the guidelines, but they should not misrepresent what happened.

People wonder why there are harsh punishments for matters related to rioting and similar. Well, the fact is that the police, at best, are a thin blue line between order and chaos (I’ll not get into the state of British police or police generally in this article—I am one of their harshest critics, particularly when weaponised against political opponents of the regime). The best way to stop crime is to employ millions of police to walk the streets (‘a bobby on every street corner’) and the general knowledge that people will be caught for committing crime. Failing that expensive but effective situation, the relatively few criminals who do get caught are used as examples to deter the others. The problem is that unless the punishments are seen to be proportional to the crime, harsh punishments as deterrents can themselves encourage more civil disturbance, particularly when the whole story is not told as in the many examples on social media.

By the way, Elon Musk has the IQ to know better that retweet stories that he hasn’t checked out:

I often wondered how he tweets hundreds of times a day, but somehow engineers space rockets, electric cars, tunnels, neural links, androids, AI, a social media platform, and flame throwers. Now I know: he doesn’t bother to check stuff. Most of the time this doesn’t matter too much. In times of great civil disturbance or war, it matters a lot.

