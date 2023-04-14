Share this postPrediction: Dissidents Will Have Personal AIs They Can Trainmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPrediction: Dissidents Will Have Personal AIs They Can TrainWith the Development of LLM AIs, the Information War Arms Race Just Went to the Next LevelMathew AldredApr 14, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postPrediction: Dissidents Will Have Personal AIs They Can Trainmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in