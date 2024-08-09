It’s not a secret that I’m disgusted that thousands of Gazan kids are being killed by the genocidal like actions of extremist Israeli Zionists.

I’m also disgusted by the rioting and violent attacks and counter-attacks on various communities that I’ve seen in England over the past few weeks, which some are trying to tie to events in Gaza.

As always, many easily led people who might not normally contemplate violence are now being drawn into violent situations (see ‘Ordinary Men’ or the ‘Milgram Experiments’). For example, I wonder if this Amnesty International supporter (yellow vest) would have ever thought that one day she would be clapping this guy:

Fortunately, that speaker, a Labour Party politician, has now been arrested and charged with ‘encouraging violent disorder’. Whilst it may be true that some of the protestors on ‘the other side’ are indeed racists and Nazi types, it is traditional that English people do not cut the throats of their political opponents. England is not some ISIS controlled Islamist caliphate.

For those newly arrived in England, here’s a little history lesson: Britain moved away from beheadings and cutting throats as political acts centuries ago. For example, after the Glorious Revolution of 1688, which established parliamentary supremacy over the monarchy, political conflicts began to be handled more through legislative and legal means rather than through violence. The Act of Settlement 1701 and the subsequent acts to stabilize the succession and the rights of Parliament were significant in this shift. Then, in the 19th century, the gradual expansion of the democratic process, beginning with the Reform Act of 1832, started to broaden the electorate, reducing the intensity of political conflicts. As more people gained a voice through voting, the resolution of political disputes increasingly moved away from violence and towards debate and elections. By the early 20th century, the concept of political violence as a tool within Britain itself had largely fallen out of favour, replaced by more civilized forms of political engagement. The last instances of what might be considered political executions occurred in the aftermath of the World Wars, particularly related to acts of treason during wartime rather than political rivalry. After the war, the establishment of international norms and human rights standards, along with Britain's own evolving legal and political framework, further ensured that political disputes were resolved through legal and democratic processes. The abolition of the death penalty in the UK in 1965 (for murder, and completely in 1998) marked a significant endpoint to state-sanctioned violence against individuals for crimes, including political ones. Today, the idea of using violence against political enemies is antithetical to British democratic principles and laws. Political disputes are handled through the media, debates, elections, and the judicial system, reflecting a broader historical trend towards more civilized and lawful methods of political engagement. Update: At least, that is the theory . As Doug has pointed out in the comments section below, ‘The Troubles’ in Northern Ireland showed that there is always a possibility of a return to terrifying violence amongst ‘ordinary men’. Throat cuttings on the street were not a British or Irish mode of operation, but people were certainly knee-capped and shot and car bombed.

However, in general, English people culturally evolved away from medieval throat cutting to ‘solve’ political differences. I’m pretty sure that the majority don’t want to return England to its medieval political and punitive systems.

