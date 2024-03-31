Share this post"We can ship them to Europe and then take the land"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10Share this post"We can ship them to Europe and then take the land"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2"We can ship them to Europe and then take the land"At least he's honest.Mathew AldredMar 31, 202410Share this post"We can ship them to Europe and then take the land"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareTranscriptNo transcript...And, to be fair, unlike many others, his final solution doesn’t involve killing them all.Watch all the interviews from the non-Zionist Jews at The Grayzone:You can see more videos by reporter Jeremy Loffredo here:SubscribeShareShare this discussion"We can ship them to Europe and then take the land"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2 CommentsBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew AldredRecent PostsYou will own nothing...11 mins ago • Mathew AldredTax Payer Funded NPR CEO Katherine Maher: Truth is just a distraction15 hrs ago • Mathew AldredHow does your country rate on the information scale?17 hrs ago • Mathew AldredDr McCullough Calmly Responds to Aggression17 hrs ago • Mathew AldredOne Rule For Thee...21 hrs ago • Mathew AldredAustralian Banks and Cash22 hrs ago • Mathew Aldred"Federal Investigators Stalking Americans"Apr 13 • Mathew Aldred"Democracy is the watchword of the foreign policy establishment to overthrow foreign governments"Apr 11 • Mathew Aldred
