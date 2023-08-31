Warning: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Level Verbal Diarrhoea

Share this postWarning: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Level Verbal Diarrhoeamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchWarning: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Level Verbal Diarrhoea"Professionals in our government" say the US is dangerous for gay people!Mathew AldredAug 31, 2023∙ Paid23Share this postWarning: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Level Verbal Diarrhoeamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred