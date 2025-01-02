The next PM of Canada recently shared a short film:

Yes, Wackos are running Canada into the ground, but it doesn’t take a genius to see that. Everyone outside the Woke Cult knows this—even members of his own party know this.

What concerns me about this 12-minute video is its failure to even momentarily mention the jab mandates and lockdowns—policies that caused the greatest social, economic, mental, and health costs of anything the narcissistic sock boy has inflicted on Canadians over the past nine years.

Poilievre has previously spoken out against the jab mandates and lockdowns, and I hope he continues to do so when the Scamdemicists try again.

