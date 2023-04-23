Share this postVote for Trump, But Don't Forget What he Said About His "Operation WarpSpeed" Covid Jabsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherVote for Trump, But Don't Forget What he Said About His "Operation WarpSpeed" Covid JabsArrogance and Hubris Are to Be Avoided When It Comes to New Medical TechnologiesMathew AldredApr 23, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postVote for Trump, But Don't Forget What he Said About His "Operation WarpSpeed" Covid Jabsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in