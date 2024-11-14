After the Second World War, this is what they did to thousands of French women who slept with Nazis:

They called it horizontal collaboration, and the shaving of heads became a highly visible mark of what was deemed treachery. In the strange times we now live in, some women voluntarily shave their heads after being promiscuous with 'the enemy’:

If I understand them correctly, they have now decided to 'go on strike' from engaging sexually with those they’ve labelled as Nazis over the past few years. Put another way, it seems they view themselves as a type of sex worker, using sexual activity as a bargaining tool. But what about their woke male friends?

All of this is bizarre, though unsurprising, given the generally unhinged actions we’ve witnessed over recent years.

I believe the world benefits when people make their politics so visibly clear. It spares sensible individuals the time and energy spent on relationships that are likely doomed (assuming any of these interactions ever progress beyond one-night transactions). From an evolutionary standpoint, they are probably doing a service for the human species.

Share

Further reading: