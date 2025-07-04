Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult your doctor before starting supplements. And congratulations if you’re in good health — the following may not be relevant to you.

Today, autoimmune conditions affect approximately 10% of people in developed countries, and rates are increasing rapidly. That’s why, from time to time, I look into simple things that might help. For example, here’s an interesting Vitamin D/Omega 3 autoimmunity study:

TL;DR:

Key finding of this VITAL study:

Relatively low-dose Vitamin D (2000 IU/day) for 5 years significantly reduced confirmed autoimmune disease incidence by ~22% (HR 0.78; 95% CI 0.61–0.99; P=0.05).

A relatively low dose of Omega-3 (1 g/day) alone reduced the risk by about 15% (HR 0.85; 95% CI 0.67–1.08), but this was not statistically significant for confirmed disease.

When they looked at both supplements together, the risk was reduced by about 30% compared to placebo .

Longer follow-up suggests effects grow stronger:

When excluding the first 2 years, vitamin D’s effect became more pronounced (HR 0.61; 95% CI 0.43–0.86; P=0.005), implying the benefit increases with time.

For omega-3s, the benefit was clearer when they included probable autoimmune diseases too (HR 0.82; 95% CI 0.68–0.99; P=0.04).

Who benefits most:

Lower BMI individuals saw greater benefit from vitamin D (probably because fat tissue sequesters vitamin D).

Omega-3 effects were stronger in people with a family history of autoimmune disease .

Individual diseases:

The reduction in risk was spread across conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and polymyalgia rheumatica, but no single disease result reached strong statistical significance, probably due to small numbers for each.

Below is my informed speculation—grounded in known immunology—about why higher daily intakes of vitamin D and marine ω-3 fatty acids might have produced larger, more significant effects than the small doses (2000 IU D₃ + 1 g fish-oil) used in this study:

Vitamin D (≈ 4 000–10 000 IU day⁻¹) could magnify the protective signal:

Marine ω-3 fatty acids (≈ 3–4 g EPA + DHA day⁻¹) could produce a larger effect

These mechanistic data together support testing higher-intensity regimens (e.g., ≥ 4 000 IU day⁻¹ vitamin D, and ≥ 3 g EPA + DHA day⁻¹) to see whether they yield stronger, earlier reductions in incident autoimmunity.

