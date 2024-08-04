If you’re wondering about what might be happening in reality in Venezuela, here’s a little reminder about the US military-industrial complex and colour revolutions:

Trump’s swamp-dwelling hire and military-industrial complex promoter John Bolton: Nothing Donald Trump did after the election, in connection with the lie about the election fraud, none of it is defensible. None of it is defensible. It's also a mistake, as some people have said, including on the committee, that somehow this was a carefully planned coup d'état aimed at the Constitution. That's not the way Donald Trump does things. It's rambling from one half-baked idea to another, one plan that falls through and another comes up. That's what he was doing. As I say, none of it defensible, but you have to understand the nature of what the problem of Donald Trump is. He's, to use a Star Wars metaphor, a disturbance in the force. It's not an attack on our democracy; it's Donald Trump looking out for Donald Trump. It's a once in a lifetime occurrence.

Tapper: I don't know that I agree with you, to be fair, with all due respect. One doesn't have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.

MIC Bolton: I disagree with that, as somebody who has helped plan coup d'états, not here but other places. It takes a lot of work, and that's not what he did. It was just stumbling around from one idea to another….

Tapper: I do want to ask a follow-up um when we were talking about what is capable of what you need to do to be able to plan a coup and you you cited your expertise having planned coups

MIC Bolton: I'm not going to get into the specifics but uh successful coups well I wrote about Venezuela in in the book and uh it it turned out not to be successful not that we had all that much to do with it but i saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed the notion that donald trump was half as competent as the venezuelan opposition is laughable…

Sometimes it just takes a little nudge or two.

I’m no expert on Venezuela, but I understand they have a lot of oil. Obviously, I don’t know exactly what’s happening there, but one thing is for sure: I do not trust the military-industrial complex, the censorship-industrial complex, or Elon Musk’s hot takes. He’s certainly enjoying his influence on geopolitics, isn’t he?

My guess is that Mike Benz is getting pretty warm:

