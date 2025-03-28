Do you want to read Carney’s latest speech on Bankster Values? Of course not, but here’s the transcript anyway:

“Values in the Age of Virtue Capital”

Delivered by the High Priest of Stakeholder Alchemy and Part-time Prime Minister of Canada

Ladies and Gentlemen, Ghislaine, Justin, George, Klaus, Carbon-Neutral Persons, Sentient Brand Ambassadors, and Other Monetizable Souls,

It is with calibrated humility—benchmarked quarterly—that I stand before you today to announce the next blessed phase of planetary stewardship: Stakeholder Feudalism, now with a regenerative ESG overlay and animated explainer videos for the children.

Once upon a time, the Market was accused of being cold, indifferent—even cruel. But today, thanks to a historic public-private-pious partnership, the Market has discovered empathy. Monetizable empathy. Empathy with a yield curve.

This year, we successfully decoupled economic growth from guilt. Thanks to our new Feelings-Backed Securities, citizens can now invest in compassion futures, short disinformation ETFs, and hedge their morality with virtue options—all cleared through our values-aligned exchanges, monitored by AI trained exclusively on Brené Brown, The View, and select transcripts from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Some skeptics—mostly unpaid, unverified, and undeserving—have asked whether this is just virtue-signaling by the ruling class. To them, I say this:

Signaling is speech.

Some speech is permitted.

Therefore, we are human rights defenders.

[Scattered applause. George Soros levitates slightly.]

We’ve transcended outdated colonial metrics like Gross Domestic Product. Instead, we track Gross Domesticated People™, a dynamic index of biometric compliance, mood stability, and narrative alignment. Your mood is now our metric.

Our vision is clear: Every citizen will maintain a Moral Balance Sheet. Every action will be scored in Stakeholder Impact Units™. Unacceptable behavior—such as doubt, irony, or satire—can be offset by strategic donations to approved NGOs or uploading apology reels via our Contrition-as-a-Service™ portal.

Trees? Of course. We plant one ethically-sourced spruce for every Amazonian ebony we bulldoze to clear space for our next Global Climate Dialogue Retreat. Each tree’s soul is meticulously documented in a blockchain-verified Arboreal Non-Fungible Narrative™. Because in the new economy, values have value, value has vibes, and vibes are everything.

Let me close with a sacred inscription, recently etched on the future Global Central Bank’s carbon-neutral obelisk, the Monument to Managed Consciousness:

“Blessed are the algorithmically-aligned,

For they shall inherit the metadata.”

May your liquidity forever be inclusive,

And may your emissions be spiritually offset.

