There’s a great British TV series about bioweapons (better than the US remake), called Utopia. Unfortunately, it’s very violent, so I edited out the violence and put it on YouTube. It’s unlisted, and blocked in some countries so you might need a VPN to watch it:
Season One
Season Two
Build Back Better is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I actually liked both of them, save for the girl protagonist in the US one who couldn't act to save herself.
Also, have both versions on an external disc, can upload if necessary.
I tried the American version and I couldn’t finish watching the first episode 🤣🤣 I really wanted to watch the whole season. I will try this time 😉 like they say third time’s a charm. Thanks ☺️