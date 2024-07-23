They hope that everything is easily explained by just egregious incompetence. The USSS Director gets fired and then it all just goes away. Somehow, in this age of smartphones and the Internet, I don’t think it’s going to be that easy.

In case you’ve forgotten, this is the same puppet who deleted January 6 communications and claimed it was not nefarious:

How many of our institutions have such Useful Idiot Expendable Figureheads™?

Share

Further reading: