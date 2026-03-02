US/Israel-Iran War: 16 Countries Now Involved
The Expanding Map
As of March 2, 2026 (10 am GMT), a minimum of 14 countries are directly involved in the US–Iran war in a concrete way (combat operations, attacks on their territory, interceptions, or providing operational basing/support).
Direct combatants (3)
United States
Iran
Israel
States hit by Iranian missiles/drones and/or actively intercepting (7)
4) Bahrain
5) Kuwait
6) Qatar
7) United Arab Emirates
8) Jordan
9) Oman
10) Saudi Arabia
Proxy/secondary battlefields where strikes/attacks are reported (3)
11) Iraq (drone attacks around Baghdad/Erbil tied to the conflict)
12) Lebanon (Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon; Israeli strikes in Lebanon)
13) Cyprus (drone attack reported on a British base on the island)
Operational support/basing and active defensive activity (1)
14) United Kingdom (approved US use of British bases; UK jets involved in defensive interceptions)
If you include countries publicly positioning to assist in defence operations (even if they have not been confirmed firing/intercepting yet), France and Germany are explicitly grouped with the UK in joint readiness statements, bringing the total to 16.
Updated probabilities dashboard: