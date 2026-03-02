As of March 2, 2026 (10 am GMT), a minimum of 14 countries are directly involved in the US–Iran war in a concrete way (combat operations, attacks on their territory, interceptions, or providing operational basing/support).

Direct combatants (3)

United States Iran Israel

States hit by Iranian missiles/drones and/or actively intercepting (7)

4) Bahrain

5) Kuwait

6) Qatar

7) United Arab Emirates

8) Jordan

9) Oman

10) Saudi Arabia

Proxy/secondary battlefields where strikes/attacks are reported (3)

11) Iraq (drone attacks around Baghdad/Erbil tied to the conflict)

12) Lebanon (Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon; Israeli strikes in Lebanon)

13) Cyprus (drone attack reported on a British base on the island)

Operational support/basing and active defensive activity (1)

14) United Kingdom (approved US use of British bases; UK jets involved in defensive interceptions)

If you include countries publicly positioning to assist in defence operations (even if they have not been confirmed firing/intercepting yet), France and Germany are explicitly grouped with the UK in joint readiness statements, bringing the total to 16.

Updated probabilities dashboard:

Share