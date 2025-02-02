Is this a sign that the USAID is undergoing a purge of its blob-swamp creatures, aka MIC-CIA foreign government coup minions disguised as ‘Americans assisting the world’:

Those who have studied history will know that the USAID softens up and provides cover for the CIA in various regime change efforts. My AI assistant obliged with this example:

In "Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions Since World War II," William Blum discusses instances where USAID programs have been linked to CIA activities. He notes that in the 1960s and early 1970s, USAID maintained "a close working relationship with the CIA, and Agency officers often operated abroad under USAID cover." Blum highlights the Office of Public Safety (OPS), a division of USAID, as an example, stating that it served as a front for training foreign police in counterinsurgency methods, including torture techniques. Additionally, Blum details the OPS's involvement in Uruguay from 1964, where it provided $2 million in equipment, arms, and training to assist the government in suppressing the National Liberation Movement (also known as the Tupamaros). Training involved courses on explosives, assassination, and riot control. Between 1969 and 1973, at least nineteen Uruguayan police officers were trained at the International Police Academy and in Los Fresnos to be taught the handling of explosives.

And this example:

USAID’s Office of Public Safety (OPS) was a front for CIA efforts to train South Vietnamese police and paramilitary forces. This program was officially meant to modernize and professionalize the police force but was deeply involved in intelligence gathering, counterinsurgency, and even torture techniques. USAID helped fund and administer parts of the Phoenix Program, a CIA-led counterinsurgency initiative designed to identify, neutralize, and eliminate Viet Cong (VC) sympathizers. The program led to the imprisonment, torture, and extrajudicial killings of thousands of suspected communists and informants. Killing Hope and other sources describe USAID providing logistical support, funding, and cover for the infrastructure that enabled the program. USAID played a crucial role in so-called "nation-building" programs, particularly in rural pacification efforts. This included the Strategic Hamlet Program, which aimed to isolate rural populations from Viet Cong influence by forcibly relocating villagers into fortified compounds. The initiative was a joint effort between USAID, the CIA, and the U.S. military but largely backfired by fostering resentment against the South Vietnamese government. USAID programs often had dual purposes, appearing to provide economic aid while also serving U.S. military objectives. Food aid, medical programs, and agricultural development efforts were sometimes linked to intelligence-gathering operations. USAID personnel were occasionally CIA operatives using their roles as cover to cultivate sources and disrupt VC supply chains. The International Police Academy (IPA), which was funded by USAID, was a front for CIA training operations. It provided instruction in counterinsurgency tactics, intelligence gathering, and brutal interrogation techniques. This led to growing controversy over U.S. involvement in human rights abuses, eventually contributing to the abolition of OPS in the 1970s. USAID in Vietnam was not merely a development agency; it was deeply embedded in counterinsurgency, intelligence, and psychological warfare. The collaboration between USAID and the CIA in Vietnam was one of the clearest examples of how "aid" was weaponized for U.S. geopolitical objectives.

There is also evidence of collaborations between the USAID and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Cuba. In 2010, USAID initiated a covert program known as "ZunZuneo," a social media platform designed to resemble Twitter. The platform aimed to attract Cuban users with non-political content, such as sports and entertainment, to build a subscriber base. Once a critical mass was achieved, the plan was to introduce political content to inspire anti-government sentiment and potentially incite a "Cuban Spring." The operation involved creating secret shell companies and routing funds through foreign banks to conceal U.S. government involvement. This initiative blurred the lines between development aid and intelligence operations, traditionally managed by agencies like the CIA.

Then, there is the USAID coordination with the CIA in the post-Soviet States. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, USAID expanded its programs into the newly independent states, like Ukraine. USAID frequently consulted with the CIA during this period. This is how the USAID tells the story of the “Orange Revolution” in 2004:

A USAID-supported activity known as the Strengthening Electoral Administration in Ukraine Project (SEAUP), administered by Development Associates, played a decidedly important role in facilitating Ukraine’s turn to democracy in 2004…SEAUP’s success would have been unattainable without the unwavering support USAID gave the initiative and the trust placed in its professional staff…USAID sponsored other implementing agencies actively supporting democratic consolidation in Ukraine, working directly with NDI, IRI, Freedom House, InterNews, and ABA/CEELI. The work of these groups in tandem with local activists and grassroots groups helped meet the demand of millions of Ukrainians for enhanced democracy and improved governance…Those involved in efforts complementary to SEAUP were: the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Project Coordinator Office in Ukraine, the Election Law Institute, the Razumkov Center, the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, and the Agency for Legislative Initiatives (ALI)…While the Ukrainian people are clearly the ultimate owners of the Orange Revolution, the U.S. Government and its implementing partners can take pride in their role in supporting the country’s turn to democratic rule.

Or, you could say the American neo-con elites wanted a government they could control. This all played out again a decade later in the “Euromaidan” coup. In the Orange Revolution the U.S. and EU openly supported Yushchenko, seeing him as a pro-Western leader, while Russia backed Yanukovych. A decade later, the struggle played out again, but this time Yanukovych was the sitting president, and the Western-backed forces sought to overthrow him. Western-funded NGOs, think tanks, and USAID-backed organizations played a crucial role in both uprisings. Groups like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Open Society Foundations (George Soros), and USAID were involved in training activists, funding opposition groups, and promoting pro-Western narratives. Victoria Nuland, a key figure in the 2014 coup, admitted in a 2013 speech that the U.S. had spent $5 billion on “democracy promotion” in Ukraine—much of it through these channels. The Orange Revolution was largely a political pressure movement, forcing new elections rather than ousting a sitting government. Maidan, however, ended in an outright coup—armed radicals and nationalist militias played a direct role, and Western politicians (John McCain, Victoria Nuland, EU diplomats) openly visited protesters and supported the ousting of Yanukovych. The leaked Nuland-Pyatt phone call revealed direct U.S. involvement in choosing Ukraine’s post-coup government, confirming that this was an orchestrated regime change.

You may also remember the USAID from its collaboration with the Wuhan scientists:

What you might not know is that USAID gives money to Scary Poppins, aka Nina Jankowicz, to fund her global Orwellian propaganda/psyops? Well, after being forced out of her Ministry of Truth in the US, she moved on to the UK and became vice president of the “Centre for Information Resilience” (is that in 1984 too?):

Funded by the USAID and various spooks:

Yes. We have received grants from the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the U.S. State Department, USAID…

It makes sense. The USAID needs to cover its tracks. But what will happen to the USAID now that Musk and the team are attacking it on grounds of ‘efficiency’ and wasting money?

