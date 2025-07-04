US Supreme Court: Mandatory LGBTQ+ Curriculum Violates Parental Religious Rights
Ruling affirms parents’ right to excuse children from lessons that conflict with faith or conscience.
A new US Supreme Court ruling that will change a few things:
What was this case about?
Background:
Montgomery County, Maryland schools introduced “LGBTQ+-inclusive” storybooks for K–5 students. These books present topics like same-sex marriage and gender identity in a celebratory way.
Conflict:
Many parents from diverse religious backgrounds said these books conflicted with their sincerely held religious beliefs about sexuality and gender.
Opt-Out Policy:
Initially, the school district allowed parents to opt out, but later rescinded that option, arguing too many opt-outs would disrupt the classroom.
Legal Challenge:
Parents sued, arguing that forcing their kids to participate violated their right to direct their children’s religious upbringing under the First Amendment.
Supreme Court ruling:
The Court sided with the parents, ruling that they have a likely constitutional right to opt out of instruction that “substantially interferes with the religious development” of their children, citing Wisconsin v. Yoder and West Virginia v. Barnette as precedent.
Key holding
The Court ordered a preliminary injunction, meaning the school district must notify parents when these books are used and allow children to be excused until the case is fully resolved.
The ruling confirms that when public school curricula contain moral or ideological teachings that deeply conflict with parents’ sincere religious beliefs, forced participation can violate the Free Exercise Clause.
How will this change schools in the US?
1. More parental opt-out rights:
Schools will likely have to expand or reinstate opt-out policies for lessons or materials that clash with families’ religious beliefs — especially on topics like sexuality and gender.
2. More notice requirements:
Schools may need to provide parents advance notice when controversial topics will be taught, so parents can exercise their rights.
3. Broader implications:
This decision could be used to challenge other curriculum requirements (like DEI lessons, sexual education, or certain history narratives) if they “substantially interfere” with parents’ religious or moral teachings.
Let’s compare how parental rights vs. “inclusive curricula” currently play out in Canada, the UK, and Australia (as of mid-2025):
Canada
General approach:
Canada’s public school systems tend to take a stronger stance that LGBTQ+ inclusive education is part of mandatory anti-discrimination and human rights commitments.
Opt-outs:
In most provinces, parents cannot broadly opt their children out of curriculum that includes LGBTQ+ themes — especially if it’s part of the broader human rights or equity curriculum.
However, some provinces do allow opt-outs for certain “sexual health” lessons (e.g., explicit sex-ed), but not general inclusivity or representation in literature.
Notable developments:
New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and Alberta have seen recent political battles about parental consent for “preferred pronouns” at school — some premiers have pushed “parents’ rights” legislation.
In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith has announced policies to require parental notification and consent for any name or pronoun changes for students under 16, and for certain sex-ed topics.
Charter rights:
Courts generally balance religious freedom under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms with equality rights under Section 15, but so far, Canadian courts have mostly upheld mandatory inclusive curricula.
Popular dissenting views:
A 2022 Angus Reid poll found that ~40% of Canadians think schools should not actively teach about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary grades.
Among conservative and religious groups, the percentage rises to ~60–70%.
United Kingdom
General approach:
England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all have mandatory Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) guidelines that include LGBTQ+ relationships and family diversity.
Opt-outs:
Parents in England can request to withdraw their child from parts of sex education, but not from relationships education, which includes LGBTQ+ content.
Secondary schools must grant withdrawal for sex ed up to age 15, after which the child can decide.
Scotland’s guidance also says inclusive education should be embedded across subjects; opt-outs for general inclusivity do not apply.
Legal context:
UK courts have generally sided with the government’s position that inclusive education is necessary to meet the Equality Act 2010 (which protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender reassignment).
Notable conflicts:
In 2019–2020, the Birmingham schools protests (mostly Muslim parents objecting to the “No Outsiders” LGBTQ+ program) ended with court injunctions preventing protesters from disrupting schools.
Since then, the government has doubled down on the idea that representation of same-sex families is not optional.
Popular dissenting views:
YouGov and Ipsos consistently show strong support for legal equality, but cultural attitudes are more mixed:
For example, about 40–50% of British adults are uncomfortable with young children being taught about LGBTQ+ families and identities at primary school age.
Muslim, evangelical Christian, and Orthodox Jewish communities tend to be most opposed.
In the wake of the Birmingham protests, surveys showed 30–50% of Muslim parents in some communities strongly opposed “No Outsiders”-style inclusive lessons for young kids.
Australia
General approach:
Australia’s states and territories control their own education standards, but the general trend is that LGBTQ+ inclusion is encouraged as part of anti-bullying and diversity education.
Opt-outs:
Parents may be able to opt their children out of explicit sex-ed lessons in some jurisdictions, but not from general classroom content that portrays LGBTQ+ families, relationships, or identities.
For example, “Safe Schools” was a national initiative (now mostly state-based) that provides resources for LGBTQ+ inclusion — it faced significant backlash, but courts have not granted broad religious opt-outs.
Legal context:
Australia’s constitution doesn’t have a stand-alone Bill of Rights, but discrimination law is robust at the state and federal level.
Some faith-based schools can still set their own policies, but public schools generally must include inclusive materials.
Recent controversies:
Some states (e.g., Victoria) now have legislation banning so-called “conversion therapy,” and some proposals have restricted parents’ ability to remove children from LGBTQ+ inclusive lessons.
Popular dissenting views:
A 2019 Essential Report found:
40% of Australians agreed that parents should be able to opt their children out of Safe Schools LGBTQ+ programs.
Among religious or conservative respondents, it rose to 60%+.
While most people in these countries are tolerant in the legal sense, there is still a consistent ~1/3 to 1/2 who object to explicit LGBTQ+ content in compulsory education, but they lack the constitutional leverage that U.S. parents now have under Mahmoud v. Taylor.
Further education: