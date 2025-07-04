General approach: Canada’s public school systems tend to take a stronger stance that LGBTQ+ inclusive education is part of mandatory anti-discrimination and human rights commitments.

However, some provinces do allow opt-outs for certain “sexual health” lessons (e.g., explicit sex-ed), but not general inclusivity or representation in literature.

In most provinces, parents cannot broadly opt their children out of curriculum that includes LGBTQ+ themes — especially if it’s part of the broader human rights or equity curriculum.

In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith has announced policies to require parental notification and consent for any name or pronoun changes for students under 16, and for certain sex-ed topics.

New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and Alberta have seen recent political battles about parental consent for “preferred pronouns” at school — some premiers have pushed “parents’ rights” legislation.

Charter rights: Courts generally balance religious freedom under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms with equality rights under Section 15, but so far, Canadian courts have mostly upheld mandatory inclusive curricula.

Popular dissenting views:

A 2022 Angus Reid poll found that ~40% of Canadians think schools should not actively teach about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary grades.

Among conservative and religious groups, the percentage rises to ~60–70%.