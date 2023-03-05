Share this postUS Senators Want to Reintroduce Moratorium on Engineering Viruses For Lethalitymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUS Senators Want to Reintroduce Moratorium on Engineering Viruses For LethalityFor ReferenceMathew AldredMar 05, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postUS Senators Want to Reintroduce Moratorium on Engineering Viruses For Lethalitymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in