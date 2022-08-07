Share this postUS Senate Hearing on Virus Research Funding, 3 August 2022mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUS Senate Hearing on Virus Research Funding, 3 August 2022Testimony from Dr Kevin Esvelt, Dr, Steven Quay, Dr Richard Ebright; Questions from Senators Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, and Rick ScottMathew AldredAug 07, 2022∙ Paid2Share this postUS Senate Hearing on Virus Research Funding, 3 August 2022mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in