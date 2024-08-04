Mammala’s male feminist husband on toxic masculinity:

As I’ve said many times before, the ‘male feminists’ are the worst:

What a great representative of Americans everywhere as the official ‘Second Gentlemen’, right?

Masculine men, full of natural testosterone, do not conform to collectivist authoritarianism or the deceptive reputation strategies of so-called ‘male feminists’ who creep their way into cheating sexual liaisons. These are the truly creepy amongst us. This hypocrite should know:

If in doubt, ask Bill.

