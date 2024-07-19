The mosquitoes where I live in rural Nova Scotia have been a real problem this year and I would not be sad to see them go. Still, this horrifies me:

ICAN’s legal team recently obtained records through FOIA showing that the U.S. military sprays dangerous chemicals from airplanes over residential areas. The spraying is usually done at night (when insects are most active), so you likely wouldn’t realize that your home had been sprayed. It’s done by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), which has a specialized unit that is dedicated to spraying large areas of land (5,000 acres or more).

The documents also include the unit’s flight records which show where these military planes systematically sprayed, including large, populated areas in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Parris Island in South Carolina, and the City of Burlington in North Dakota, just to name a few.

The records also show that the pesticides killed mosquitos that were inside boxes inside of buildings. Incredibly, one flight path shows the planes intentionally avoided spraying areas with bald eagle nests. So, if the chemicals being sprayed are too dangerous for baby eagles, how are they affecting us?

These documents further reveal that the unit has sprayed more than 20 chemicals, mostly containing the highly toxic organophosphate pesticide Naled, which kills insects by destroying their central nervous system.

In humans, symptoms of pesticide poisoning include headaches, muscle twitching, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, respiratory depression, seizures (especially in children), and loss of consciousness. Frighteningly, even if you don’t live in areas being sprayed, you may be exposed to Naled through your food, drinking water, and even clothing. In June 2020, the EPA recognized that food and drinking water are “anticipated exposure pathways” because Naled is sprayed on crops (almonds, broccoli, grapes, strawberries, cotton, and more), used in public pest control measures, and reaches groundwater sources of drinking water.