TLDR: In this case, Brianne Dressen sued AstraZeneca after suffering severe neurological side effects from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine during a clinical trial. Dressen claimed AstraZeneca breached its contractual obligations by failing to cover her medical costs as agreed in the informed consent form (ICF). AstraZeneca argued that the PREP Act, which limits liability for companies involved in developing and distributing COVID-19 countermeasures during public health emergencies, protected it from Dressen's lawsuit. However, the court ruled that PREP Act immunity does not extend to breach of contract claims, as such claims arise from a failure to meet legal obligations rather than vaccine-related harm itself. Therefore, Dressen’s breach of contract claim can proceed, with AstraZeneca’s liability protection under the PREP Act inapplicable to this contractual issue.

Extracts of the the Judge’s reasoning and analysis:

On November 4, 2020, Plaintiff Brianne Dressen received AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID vaccine as part of a clinical trial in Salt Lake County. 4 Velocity Clinical Research, Inc. (Velocity) administered the trial on AstraZeneca’s behalf. 5 Before receiving the inoculation, Dressen signed an informed consent form (ICF) that outlined her rights and responsibilities as a trial participant and disclosed possible side effects of the vaccine.6 Under the terms of the ICF, the parties agreed AstraZeneca would “reimburse[] for time and travel in the amounts of $125.00 per each completed study visit and $30.00 for each completed phone call.”7 The parties also agreed that a “study doctor” would “provide medical treatment or refer [Dressen] for treatment” if Dressen became ill or injured while participating in the study.8 Additionally, AstraZeneca disclosed that it had an insurance policy to “cover the costs of research injuries as long as [Dressen] followed [the] study doctor’s instructions.”9 AstraZeneca confirmed it would “pay the costs of medical treatment for research injuries, provided that the costs are reasonable, and [Dressen] did not cause the injury [her]self.”10 At the same time, the parties agreed federal law may limit Dressen’s right to sue for injuries caused by the vaccine: Due to the coronavirus public health crisis, the federal government has issued an order that may limit your right to sue if you are injured or harmed while participating in this COVID-19-related clinical study. If the order applies, it limits your right to sue the researchers, healthcare providers, any Sponsor or manufacturer or distributor involved with the Study. You may be prevented from making claims for injuries that have a causal relationship with the use of the investigational product in this Study, including, but not limited to, claims for death; physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition; fear of physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition, including any need for medical monitoring; and loss of or damage to property, including business interruption loss. However, the federal government has a program that may provide compensation to you or your family if you experience serious physical injuries or death. If funds are appropriated by Congress, compensation for injuries may be available to you under this Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.11 Within an hour of receiving the vaccine, Dressen’s right arm began tingling.12 The sensation, a condition called paresthesia, soon spread to her right shoulder and left arm.13 Later the same day, Dressen began experiencing a host of other symptoms, including blurred vison, tinnitus, nausea, and sound sensitivity.14 Dressen first visited an emergency room three days after receiving the vaccine.15 The doctor who treated her diagnosed her with a “vaccine reaction.”16 She returned to the emergency room four days later, and the next day she visited a nurse practitioner at Utah Valley Neurological who diagnosed her with an “immunization reaction.”17 Thirteen days after receiving the vaccine, Dressen visited an otolaryngologist to seek care for “acute sensitivities to light and sound.”18 The doctor noted Dressen was suffering from “a likely side effect due to an increased immune response to the vaccine.”19

After seven months of seeing different doctors, the National Institute of Health (NIH) invited Dressen to their Bethesda, Maryland campus for testing and treatment.20 The NIH diagnosed Dressen with “Post Vaccine Neuropathy.”21 This condition caused Dressen to develop dysautonomia and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).22 Dressen alleges the “net result” is “constant, abnormal, and painful sensations, including the feeling of an electric shock coursing in her body.”23 While the acute symptomology has improved, Dressen alleges she remains disabled three years after the inoculation and is “unable to work, unable to do any athletic activity, unable to parent the way she had, and unable to drive more than a few blocks at a time.”24

Dressen’s need for medical care and medication “skyrocketed” after receiving the vaccine. 25 Dressen and her husband repeatedly sought reimbursement for these costs from AstraZeneca to little or no avail.

Analysis (p.6-)

AstraZeneca’s primary argument is that Dressen’s claims are barred by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act), 41 which limits the liability of certain covered entities during public health emergencies.42 The court disagrees. The court finds the text of the PREP Act exempts contractual violations from its scope of immunity. PREP Act immunity requires a causal link between the claim and a tangible medical countermeasure, and breach of contract claims arise from one party’s failure to perform a legal obligation without regard to any countermeasure. The PREP Act’s statutory scheme and purpose support this construction. Furthermore, Dressen’s breach of contract claim is not time-barred by the Utah Product Liability Act because Dressen does not allege the vaccine was defective and because there is express contractual privity between Dressen and AstraZeneca. 43 Finally, Dressen properly states a claim for breach of the duty of good faith because the duty is inherent in all contracts, and Dressen pleaded sufficient facts to state a plausible claim on this basis. Because Dressen’s causes of action are properly characterized, the court need not yet consider the extent or type of damages available to her.44

The PREP Act authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services to limit a covered entity’s legal liability for losses caused by the “design, development, clinical testing or investigation, manufacture, labeling, distribution, formulation, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing, or use” of a medical countermeasure by or to an individual during a public health emergency. 45 Dressen does not dispute that AstraZeneca is a covered entity, that the AstraZeneca vaccine is a covered countermeasure, nor that she received the vaccine during a public health emergency while the PREP Act was operative.46 However, the parties dispute whether Dressen’s breach of contract claim falls within the scope of immunity afforded to AstraZeneca under the PREP Act.47

Thus, the question before the court concerns the meaning of § 247d-6d(a), a PREP Act provision defining the scope of immunity provided to covered entities. In interpreting a statutory provision, the court “begins where all such inquiries must begin: with the language of the statute itself.”48 Section 247d-6d(a) reads, in relevant part: (1) In general Subject to the other provisions of this section, a covered person shall be immune from suit and liability under Federal and State law with respect to all claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or the use by an individual of a covered countermeasure if a declaration under subsection (b) has been issued with respect to such countermeasure… (2)(B) Scope The immunity under paragraph (1) applies to any claim for loss that has a causal relationship with the administration to or use by an individual of a covered countermeasure, including a causal relationship with the design, development, clinical testing or investigation, manufacture, labeling, distribution, formulation, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing, or use of such countermeasure.

But because Dressen’s claim for loss was allegedly caused by AstraZeneca’s failure to “cover the costs” of a research injury as required by the ICF, 92 it is not barred by the PREP Act. AstraZeneca fundamentally confuses Dressen’s research injury with her legal injury; the legal injury is not barred by the PREP Act because the research injury is not a sufficient condition for her claim. This construction of the statute’s causation requirement is consistent with every case AstraZeneca relies on for its proposition that the PREP Act has a broad scope, none of which involve any breach of express contract.93

AstraZeneca correctly identifies the PREP Act’s vital purpose is “[t]o encourage the expeditious development and deployment of medical countermeasures during a public health emergency by allowing the [U.S.] Secretary [of Health and Human Services] to limit legal liability for losses relating to the administration of medical countermeasures such as diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.”102 However, AstraZeneca provides no support for its argument that immunizing it against breach of contract claims furthers this purpose.

Accepting as true Dressen’s allegations set forth in the Complaint, she has plausibly pleaded facts sufficient to show AstraZeneca “intentionally or purposely. . . destroy[ed] or injure[d] [Dressen’s] right to receive the fruits of the contract.”130

Let’s hope this continuing court case will provide another space for the lawyers to publicly expose the harms of these vaccines.

