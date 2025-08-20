Everyone—not just Americans—owes Tulsi Gabbard and the Trump administration a great deal of thanks. This is a rare and genuine victory for civil liberties in the digital age. Around the world, governments from the EU to Australia and Canada have pushed measures to undermine encryption. Had the UK succeeded, it would have set a disastrous global precedent.

For the uninitiated, the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act—better known as the “Snooper’s Charter”—empowers authorities to issue Technical Capability Notices. In this case, they ordered Apple to re-engineer its system so British intelligence could pierce the shield of end-to-end encryption.

But encryption isn’t local. Apple’s Advanced Data Protection ensures that only the user—not even Apple itself—controls the private keys. A back door for Whitehall wouldn’t stop at Dover; it would have compromised every iCloud user worldwide—from Americans and Canadians to Europeans and Asians.

And it wouldn’t only be governments prying. Once a back door exists, it exists for everyone—state actors, hackers, cybercriminal cartels. The same skeleton key would open the vault for the worst people on earth.

Surveillance states are expanding rapidly, but this time, the cause of privacy and human rights has taken a step forward.

And now for the bad news. Sorry, but I have to give a fuller picture of Big Brother:

1. Direct Device Access (Endpoint Exploits)

End-to-end encryption protects data in transit and at rest in the cloud (if ADP is on). But if your device itself is compromised, encryption is irrelevant. The NSA (and agencies like GCHQ) have funded or discovered zero-day exploits for iOS and Android that allow them to remotely install spyware. Think of Pegasus (NSO Group) or the CIA’s “Vault 7” tools revealed by WikiLeaks. Those are commercial/public cousins of what state agencies build in-house. Once inside the device, they can read your keystrokes, view your screen, and capture plaintext before it is encrypted.

2. Traffic Analysis & Metadata

Even if the content is locked, metadata often isn’t. Who you talk to, when, how often, and from where is hugely revealing. NSA has historically specialised in bulk metadata collection (see Edward Snowden’s 2013 revelations). The programs that hoovered up phone records may have been curtailed, but similar approaches persist with internet metadata.

3. Cloud Data (When ADP Is Off)

Apple’s Advanced Data Protection is opt-in, not default. If you haven’t turned it on, Apple still holds the keys to your iCloud backups. With a warrant or legal request, those can be handed over to the NSA via the FBI. That’s why the UK order was dangerous: it would have pressured Apple to create a universal unlocking mechanism.

4. Legal & Covert Access

Under the CLOUD Act and other intelligence-sharing treaties, the NSA can often get data stored overseas if U.S. citizens are involved. And the Five Eyes alliance (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) cooperates so closely that sometimes agencies sidestep domestic restrictions by asking a partner to do the spying.

5. Unit 8200 and Palantir

Palantir, like many Western surveillance companies, has actively hired veterans of Israel’s Unit 8200 — the IDF’s elite signals intelligence and cyber warfare division. Unit 8200 alumni are well-known for transitioning into private-sector surveillance, cyber-offence, and AI start-ups, both in Israel and abroad. Journalists and watchdogs have noted that Palantir’s engineering and business teams include this talent pool. The Unit 8200 model — blending military intelligence, mass data collection, and predictive analytics — mirrors Palantir’s operating system. It’s not coincidental; Palantir has essentially scaled this approach globally, offering it to governments, militaries, and corporations. CEO Alex Karp has been explicit about aligning the company with Israel’s security state. Under his leadership, Palantir has become not just a U.S. surveillance contractor but also a strategic ally of Israel, often blurring the line between Silicon Valley and Zionist geopolitics. Palantir isn’t just “another” tech company; it’s transnational and ideological: surveillance as an export product and as a political project.

In summary, with ADP enabled and your devices secure, it’s unlikely the NSA can “flip a switch” and read your iCloud data (unless Apple has secretly struck a deal with them). But if you’re targeted specifically, they can still lean on device exploits or metadata analysis. In practice, mass surveillance persists at the metadata level, while full content access usually requires tailored hacking.

I could give you a long checklist of privacy tips, but the truth is you can’t “out-tech” the NSA—or their partners—completely. What you can do is shrink the surface area of your digital life and force any adversary to burn real resources if they want to get at you. As for who those adversaries will be in the future, only a fool comforts themselves with copium and the old line: “I don’t have anything to hide.”

In other news, an Israeli cyber-warfare specialist missed his meeting with the NSA the other day.

