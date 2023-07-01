Share this postUS Congress To Question Fauci Aid on Deleted Federal Records, Avoidance of FOIA and Covering Up Virus Originsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUS Congress To Question Fauci Aid on Deleted Federal Records, Avoidance of FOIA and Covering Up Virus Origins"Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories".Mathew AldredJul 01, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postUS Congress To Question Fauci Aid on Deleted Federal Records, Avoidance of FOIA and Covering Up Virus Originsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in