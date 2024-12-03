Final Report Us Congress On Covid 44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So, what do the US political elites want history to record about the scamdemic? And what will go into the memory hole?

Well, aside from admitting the long-known fact that the US funded the gain-of-function (GOF) research that led to the engineered virus (while still shifting blame to the CCP, because they're always the enemy, right?), which enabled scamdemic politics and widespread corruption, the elites want us to believe we need more stockpiles of masks and testing kits—just not masks for kids 'for much longer than necessary.' But the big takeaway for the history books, the one thing the elites want you to remember above all else and that will undoubtedly shape the next scamdemic, is the 'success of Operation Warp Speed.

OWS was a $10 billion dollar strategy developed and initiated by the Trump Administration during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic which aimed to expedite the development of a safe and effective vaccine and have substantial quantities available by January 2021.1158 OWS consisted of a partnership between HHS, DOD, and the private sector and employed several time-saving strategies, while mitigating financial risk through the backing of the federal government. Ultimately, the first COVID-19 vaccine was authorized on December 11, 2020, just less than 7 months after OWS was announced.1159

The primary mechanisms OWS leveraged to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines was allowing vaccine companies to start large-scale manufacturing during clinical trials and combining clinical trial phases or running them concurrently, while limiting liability.1160 This differs significantly from the traditional timeline for vaccine development which tends to be more rigidly sequential.1161

Before 2020 the fastest vaccine development took four years.1164 OWS yielded a vaccine that was available to millions of Americans in less than one year.1165 By nearly all accounts, this was an incredible feat of science which was made possible by the unique structure of OWS. Dr. Fauci, though reluctant to give credit to the Trump Administration, characterized the effort as “the best decision [he’s] ever made with regard to an intervention as director of the institute.”1166 Dr. Fauci also testified that OWS was a “great success.”

However, there is little doubt that the rapid development and authorization of COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives.1169 The NIH estimates that as many as 140,000 American lives were saved by May 2021—within 5 months of the first authorization.1170

Thanks, President Trump.

Now, rinse and repeat…

