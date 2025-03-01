Yes, it’s a meme, but the fact remains that a full, independent audit of every gold bar has never been conducted. Given that gold is theoretically a foundation of the U.S. financial system, the lack of transparency should raise serious questions. The government's refusal to allow such an audit only fuels speculation. Even if you take the mainstream narrative at face value, why would an institution that demands financial accountability from its citizens refuse the same level of scrutiny?

Skeptics have long pointed out:

1953 was not a real audit—only a small percentage was checked. 1974’s “tour” was just a PR stunt—journalists and a few Congress members were shown gold but not allowed to verify its authenticity. 2017’s Mnuchin visit was another empty gesture—just a photo op with no independent verification.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve, which is not a government agency but rather a private banking cartel, is deeply involved in gold transactions and leasing, which could mean the U.S. gold supply is effectively encumbered or missing.

Some serious questions remain:

Has the U.S. government secretly sold or leased out gold reserves?

Is there any gold-backed collateral used in international financial dealings?

Would a full audit reveal that reserves have been tampered with or substituted?

Dismissing these concerns as "conspiracy theories" only serves to shut down inquiry, rather than engage in meaningful transparency. If the gold is really there, why not allow a full, independent audit?

US Brick Gold

It was supposed to be over. Musk had already uncovered the Fort Knox cheese scandal, tanked the tungsten market, and single-handedly forced global finance into a meme-backed freefall. But something wasn’t sitting right. As he paced the barren, gold-devoid vault, Neuralink-enhanced stock tickers flashing behind his eyes, he had one final, terrible realization:

They never actually tested what was underneath the gold foil or paint.

The last time he had accepted reality at face value, Grimes had introduced him to polyamorous elves. He wasn’t about to make that mistake again.

The Audit

With the DOGE Public Integrity Squad now an official federal agency—manned almost entirely by Musk Clones 2.0, a transhumanist fusion of Optimus bot tech and teenage hackers radicalized by too much time in WallStreetBets chatrooms and the philosophy of Peter Thiel—Musk ordered one last, desperate forensic analysis of the so-called "gold" bars.

A team of specialists—armed with laser spectrometers, thermographic cameras, and the world’s most powerful meme detection algorithms—descended upon Fort Knox, their eyes hollow from weeks of continuous livestreaming. Even Big Balls had returned from his self-imposed exile in the Appalachian wilderness, muttering cryptic warnings about “quantum fraud” and “hyper-dimensional counterfeiters.”

Musk took a deep breath, grabbed an abandoned paint roller, and scraped at the surface of the nearest brick of “gold.”

The room went silent.

Underneath the flaking Krylon metallic finish… was a red clay brick.

A standard, everyday, low-budget construction brick.

Not tungsten. Not cheese. Not even an elaborate hologram.

Just a Home Depot brick, sprayed with enough gold paint to fool a senile senator or two.

"Fort Knox is Just a Home Depot Storage Unit"

Musk blinked. Big Balls swore. A security guard, who had somehow survived the DOGE Purge, choked on his Fort Knox government-issued Soylent ration.

“Wait,” Musk said, voice dangerously low. “You mean to tell me… the foundation of the entire American financial system is just… bricks?”

A Treasury official, visibly disintegrating in real-time, attempted to salvage the situation. “These… uh… these are special reserve bricks… part of the… classified… uh… emergency infrastructure gold-conversion initiative.”

The room turned to stare at him. Even the AI-powered social media bots monitoring the livestream faltered.

“I mean, you have to understand,” the official stammered, sweat pooling at his collar. “Gold was too heavy. Too volatile. So, in 1971, when Nixon ended the gold standard, we needed… something easier to store. Bricks were the obvious solution.”

“Bricks.” Musk echoed.

“Yes, but not just any bricks! These are Federal Reserve Certified Store-of-Value Bricks™—algorithmically optimized for liquidity, memetic value, and fractional ownership--just grind it into brick dust and bag it.”

Musk stared at the vault, once a symbol of untouchable wealth, now just a glorified warehouse for painted rubble.

Wall Street Reacts: "Bricks Are The Future"

As the revelation hit the markets, CNBC immediately declared that bricks had always been the true foundation of American wealth.

“Gold is an outdated, Eurocentric relic of the past,” declared a Harvard economist who had coincidentally shorted gold futures moments before the announcement. “Bricks, on the other hand, represent solid, reliable, real-world assets.”

MSNBC quickly rebranded the scandal as “Trump’s Brick Standard”, while Fox News countered with “Biden’s Communist Brick Hoax.” The New York Times assured the public that “Bricks Were Always The Plan.”

Jerome Powell, appearing visibly holographic during a last-minute emergency broadcast, declared that the Federal Reserve had “never been more confident” in the stability of fractionalized brick derivatives and urged Americans to invest in BrickCoin™, a new CBDC digital asset backed by “a complex system of urban real estate repurposing.”

Naturally, BlackRock immediately purchased every brick factory in America, while Vanguard issued a statement confirming their long-standing commitment to “sustainable, diversity-inclusive brick investments.”

The IMF, not wanting to be left behind, announced a new “Special Brick Drawing Rights” system, with the World Economic Forum suggesting that perhaps the future of wealth should be “decentralized, equitably distributed bricks, managed through a central authority.”

The Final Betrayal: "The Bricks Aren’t Even American."

While most of the world was busy panic-buying bricks, Musk, never one to be outmaneuvered, decided to run an independent sourcing analysis. If America’s entire financial system was built on bricks, then where did these bricks actually come from?

The answer shattered the last remnants of his faith in terrestrial governance.

“Made in China.”

Stamped in microscopic letters on each brick, hidden beneath the gold paint and layers of bureaucratic deception, were manufacturing labels from a Beijing-based supplier owned by the CCP.

In one swift stroke, Musk had uncovered the largest financial scandal in human history:

Not only did Fort Knox have no gold. It had no tungsten. It didn’t even have real American bricks. The entire U.S. economic foundation was built on imported, mass-produced, low-quality construction materials.

Within minutes, Xi Jinping issued a cryptic statement, smirking slightly as he announced that China had already “diversified” its brick holdings into an undisclosed “strategic mineral.”

Meanwhile, in Washington, McGlitch-bot 3.0 (freshly rebooted after a critical firmware update) issued an official statement:

“Bricks are good. We always liked bricks. Everything is fine.”

Musk, exhausted, disillusioned, and already three steps ahead, sighed and tapped a quick tweet:

“Selling all my bricks. Going off-world. Mars standard now.”

The End of the Brick Dollar

As markets imploded, the Federal Reserve scrambled to issue emergency “Infrastructure-Backed Currency” (IBCs), essentially renaming the dollar as a “Federal Brick Note” while hastily removing any mention of gold or value from official documents.

Now fully aware of the scam, global banks pivoted to the last remaining hard asset: water. A race to commodify the world’s oceans began, with Elon Musk quietly patenting the first off-world desalination plant in preparation for his final escape.

As for the American public?

They simply adjusted. They always did.

Because at the end of the day, whether it was gold, cheese, tungsten, or bricks—it was never about what backed the money.

It was about who controlled the illusion.

Incidentally, if you want to know about how “Great” Britain became the puppet of the Military-Industrial Complex via gold shipments to Fort Knox, I recommend this video from Mark Felton:

I guess this is what they mean by a “Special Relationship”.

