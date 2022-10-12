Share this postUnstoppable Bitcoin Micropayments: An Essential Tool of the Second Enlightenment?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUnstoppable Bitcoin Micropayments: An Essential Tool of the Second Enlightenment?How Everyone Can Use The Lightning Network To Support the Decentralized-Distributed-Dissident NetworkMathew AldredOct 12, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postUnstoppable Bitcoin Micropayments: An Essential Tool of the Second Enlightenment?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in