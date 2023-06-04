Share this postUnmasking the Elite$: The Narcissistic Puppeteers and Our Path to Freedommathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUnmasking the Elite$: The Narcissistic Puppeteers and Our Path to FreedomIn which I train an AI using my articles.Mathew AldredJun 04, 2023∙ Paid14Share this postUnmasking the Elite$: The Narcissistic Puppeteers and Our Path to Freedommathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in