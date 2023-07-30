Share this postUnmasking New Normal Authoritarian Wolves: The Façade of Benevolencemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUnmasking New Normal Authoritarian Wolves: The Façade of BenevolenceIn which I have another conversation with an AI, and we brainstorm some apt alternative titles for the New Normal Authoritarians.Mathew AldredJul 30, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postUnmasking New Normal Authoritarian Wolves: The Façade of Benevolencemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in