Share this postUnexplained Excess Deaths Outstrip Those From Virus as Medics Call Figures ‘Terrifying’mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUnexplained Excess Deaths Outstrip Those From Virus as Medics Call Figures ‘Terrifying’Excess Deaths Are Currently 14.4 per Cent Higher Than the Five-Year AverageMathew AldredAug 20, 2022∙ Paid19Share this postUnexplained Excess Deaths Outstrip Those From Virus as Medics Call Figures ‘Terrifying’mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in