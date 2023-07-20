Paid episode

UN Global Vaccine Safety Summit, December 2019

Small trial sizes, problem adjuvants, adverse reactions, poor monitoring, poor tracking, health frontline professionals starting to question vaccines, professionals only have half day of education
Mathew Aldred
Jul 20, 2023
