As I reported earlier in the week, the UK Supreme Court has ruled that biological males identifying as women cannot legally be considered women under the Equality Act when it comes to single-sex protections. This landmark decision compels police forces to record sex offenders based on their biological sex rather than self-declared gender identity, ending a controversial practice where male rapists were documented as female in official statistics. The ruling follows public outrage over cases like that of Adam Graham, a convicted rapist who began identifying as "Isla Bryson" and was housed in a women’s prison, despite the conviction requiring male anatomy.

According to The Telegraph:

Current guidance from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) recommends forces ask suspects if they are “male”, “female” or “intersex”. But it goes on to state that: “Using the term ‘gender’ as a substitute for the term ‘sex’ is not appropriate as gender is not a protected characteristic. “Gender is a social construction relating to behaviours and attributes based on labels of masculinity and femininity.” However, not all forces follow the guidance and a recent report into the way public bodies collect data on sex and gender revealed that at least 12 police forces allowed rape suspects and other sexual offenders to self declare their preferred gender identity. This means men arrested on suspicion of violent sexual attacks can self-identify as a woman and be recorded as such on official statistics.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s diversity, equality and inclusion committee, said: “I welcome the clarity that the decision at the Supreme Court has provided and we will be reviewing our policies and procedures in accordance with the outcome. “We will need time to consider the full implications of the court’s decision, as will many other public bodies.”

If only this ruling had been made 7 years ago.

