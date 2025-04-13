A deaf man asks someone to speak more clearly—the UK police harass him for “hate crime”:

UK Police Officer: It is alleged that you said to someone, “Speak English.

Gentleman: “Speak clearly”

Lady: The gentleman's partially deaf.

Gentleman: Yeah, I said, “Speak clearly.

Other Lady: I couldn't even hear it.

UK Police Officer: That’s why we've just come to speak…because potentially someone could perceive that as a hate crime.

This is typical Peak Midwitocracy these days: where perception of offense carries more legal gravity than actual intent or actual crimes, and “speak clearly” becomes a prosecutable offense if the right person feels wronged. It’s a good thing that the UK can afford so many police officers that they can track down all the burglars, rapists, and murderers, and still have time to harass people because of the perception of uncomfortable speech.

For my non-UK readers, the actual law on “hate crime” isn’t as ridiculous as this police officer sounds. Under UK law, a hate crime must involve two elements:

An actual crime (e.g. assault, vandalism, theft), Motivated wholly or partly by hostility toward a protected characteristic (race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or transgender identity).

So telling someone to “speak clearly,” even if misheard as “speak English,” isn’t a crime—unless it was part of something else that is (e.g. shoving them, damaging their property, or threatening violence).

But here’s the trick: What the police increasingly act on is not hate crime, but a bureaucratic invention called a:

Non-Crime Hate Incident (NCHI)

This Orwellian gem was birthed out of post-Macpherson Report reforms and institutionalized by UK police guidance. It refers to:

“Any non-crime incident which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice toward someone’s protected characteristics.”

So with the NCHI (not the “hate crime”), perception trumps evidence. Even if no crime occurred, it still gets recorded against your name, potentially shared with employers, universities, or on background checks. This chilling policy essentially deputizes the emotionally fragile and weaponizes misunderstanding.

After criticism and legal challenges (notably from Harry Miller, former cop turned free speech advocate), there have been attempts to roll back or tighten the use of NCHIs, but the culture remains—police still show up “just to have a word” based on vibes.

Institutional Bad Incentives:

Police bureaucracies collecting “hate crime statistics” to justify funding.

NGOs and compliance consultants offering “diversity training” to fix the alleged cultural sickness—and more funding and censorship tools, naturally.

Politicians who need to manufacture threats (hate, disinfo, speech) in order to offer safety as a product.

No law was broken. But in the Feelings-First UK, that doesn’t matter.

Welcome to the Surveillance Society with a Friendly Face™.

When “speak clearly” is reinterpreted as “speak English” which is reinterpreted as hate, you’re no longer in a democracy—you’re in a feelocracy run by bureaucrats armed with community cohesion metrics.

Some historical reminders:

Stasi East Germany: monitored “micro-disobedience,” encouraging neighbors to report “nonconforming” attitudes.

Soviet Union: “crimes of thought” like anti-Soviet agitation didn’t require proof of malice—just perception of dissent.

