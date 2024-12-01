UK PM admits the elites have been running a sick social engineering experiment:

He wants you to think it was all the previous government’s fault, but this experiment started decades ago with his Build Back Better buddy and mentor, Tony Blair. Meanwhile:

On Wednesday, Tory leader Ms Badenoch said there had been a "collective failure of political leaders from all parties over decades" to grasp migration, adding: "On behalf of the Conservative Party, it is right that I as the new leader accept responsibility and say truthfully, we got this wrong."

Isn’t it strange that only a few months ago, if you suggested such a thing, you would have been labelled a crazy conspiracy theorist, a hateful racist, Islamophobic, or some other slur? But now that UK Uniparty leaders admit the British people were subjected to a sick social engineering experiment, it’s suddenly acceptable?

My analysis:

Flooding societies with unvetted migrants strains local resources, pits communities against one another, and directs attention away from structural inequalities orchestrated by elites.

The elites benefit by distracting public scrutiny from broader economic and geopolitical manipulation.

This shift to acknowledging the failed experiment suggests either a loss of control over the narrative or a calculated move to deflect blame onto past leadership while preserving the broader agenda.

If the British public—and the broader Western populace—continues to awaken to these machinations, the elites may struggle to maintain control.

There will be an amplified focus on identity politics, climate crises, or external threats, such as Russia. A manufactured crisis, such as an escalating conflict with Russia to provoke massive attacks, could serve as a rallying point to unify people under a common external threat.

