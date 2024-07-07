The eugenics-loving collectivist authoritarian Fabians are celebrating that 20% of the British public voted for them—35% of those who voted, representing about 20% of the British who could vote since only 59% voted—giving them domination of British politics:

141 Fabians elected! From every corner of the country, brilliant Fabians will be shaping the future of the left in parliament. We can't wait to work with you all!

To be fair, the Fabians say they are no longer eugenicists, but personally, I would never trust anyone or movement that ever pushed such an antihuman agenda; that would be like thinking Satan just had a change of heart when he started branding himself as an angel of light. Whilst these politicians are serial liars and probably have few views that they hold sincerely, why would any of them go anywhere near eugenics if they truly believed in liberty, bodily autonomy, and self-sovereignty? Some argue that the Fabians were socialists and therefore these ideas are solely ‘lefty’ ideas. I disagree and believe that they are the views of authoritarian elites and you can find them in all political parties and even the most hard-right organizations, like the Nazis.

Still, I can’t help wondering if that 20% know how much the Fabians are proud to be wolves in sheep’s clothing:

That’s the arch-warmongering werewolf, Tony ‘Champagne Socialist’ Blair, proud to unveil the ‘Fabian Window’ at the London School of Economics. Let’s get a closeup of their ‘coat of arms’ on that window:

Incidentally, why are they hammering the globe?

No, that’s not a fake photograph, the Fabians consider themselves ‘wolves in sheep’s clothing’, so I guess none of Starmer’s connections, policies, and behaviours should surprise us at all. Klaus Starmer/Keir Schwab is a puppet/minion/stooge of the WEF/WHO/IMF/Global Bankster/Rockefeller Trilateral Commission-CIA-MI6 complex; like his mentor Blair, he’s a walking talking robot stereotype of a conspiracy theorist’s arch-villain; but, let’s be honest, it’s the Uniparty technocrat elites—a global club—who continuously run the show so how much does it matter if it’s Sunak or Starmer in No.10? And it’s not looking good for freedom:

He seems to think that war involving nuclear powers is not at all a problem, since he is not working to bring peace in Ukraine or Israel; he will not ban arms to Israel, and the CIA cutout, Radio Free Europe, is celebrating the fact that Starmer will back its war with Ukraine against Russia.

He seems to think that mandating toxic jabs and locking down economies is a good thing.

He thinks supporting the WEF and the Davos elites is more important than representing the people of Britain in the UK Parliament.

He will probably go with Digital ID, since his mentor Blair loves them.

He supports the WHO scamdemic treaty.

He’s a fan of Bill Gates.

Do I need to say more?

Things are going to go from bad to worse for the British people as the New Labour collectivist authoritarians have no sense of the sovereignty of the individual (well, for the plebs at least).

Meanwhile, in America, the ‘democracy’ circus continues as the Uniparty pretends they want only US citizens to vote in US elections:

And the rest of the world looks on, amazed by the fact that the so-called leading nation of the free world, and bringer of democracy to the rest of the world (their version, their methods, their rules, their guns) allows citizens of any country to vote in its elections. If it didn’t have serious implications for America, and even more serious implications for the rest of the world (see ‘nuclear armageddon’) it would simply be a dark and absurdist joke.

