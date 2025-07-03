Yesterday, the women of the UK Parliament celebrated the suffragettes — and their rising numbers on the green benches. They’re not the majority yet, but give it five years. They will hold the majority of seats, as in many places only women can be selected as MPs - just as they are already the majority in universities, schools, the civil service, HR departments, PR departments, and the legal profession— all those subtle choke points of control and manipulation I call The Midwitocracy. And this is just the beginning.

Of course, life’s never been better under this new matriarchal class. After all, it’s gender that counts, not the calibre of the leaders themselves, right? And who could possibly argue that Britain isn’t hurtling towards unity and prosperity for everyone?

Incidentally, I do hope these proud feminists aren’t the same ones cheering on people who, given half a chance, would drag them back under real patriarchal systems — the ones that still wield medieval religious law to keep women down. That wouldn’t be smart. And I hope they aren’t applauding the actual patriarchs who prey on women while cosplaying as them. That wouldn’t be smart either. And I’d like to believe they’re not the same ones who brand anyone who says mean words on social media or at pop concerts as “extremists” or even “terrorists.” That wouldn’t just be stupid — it’d be more than a little hypocritical. Time for a little Suffragette nostalgia:

1912

19 July — Theatre Royal, Dublin: several bombs explode, theatre set on fire during Asquith’s visit.

19 July — Home Secretary Reginald McKenna’s office: powerful bomb discovered.

28 Nov–3 Dec — Nationwide: multiple letter bombs sent, pillar boxes sabotaged.

1913

29 Jan — Letter bombs sent to Lloyd George & Asquith; some explode in transit.

6 Feb — Dundee: 5 postmen burned by letter bomb to Asquith.

19 Feb — Lloyd George’s house bombed (Surrey), 1 bomb works, heavy damage.

22 Feb — Lewisham Post Office: postman burned by letter bomb.

3 Apr — Stockport, Manchester: bomb explodes by train line, driver nearly hit.

4 Apr — Oxted Station, Surrey: bomb explodes in lavatory.

4 Apr — Bank of England, London: smoking bomb discovered in street.

8 Apr — Dudley Castle: bomb explodes in grounds.

8 Apr — Waterloo–Kingston train: bomb explodes in carriage.

17 Apr — Aberdeen Station: bomb discovered.

18 Apr — Crystal Palace: plot to bomb FA Cup grandstand foiled.

20 Apr — York Herald offices: attempted bombing.

23 Apr — Free Trade Hall, Manchester: bomb explodes.

24 Apr — Newcastle Crown Court: pipe bomb explodes.

April — Lyceum Theatre, Taunton: bomb discovered.

April — Smeaton’s Tower, Plymouth Hoe: bomb found, “Votes for Women” slogan.

2 May — Piccadilly Circus tube: nitroglycerine bomb found on platform.

5 May — Borough Market Post Office: bomb discovered.

6 May — Grand Hotel, Charing Cross: bomb planted, defused, suspect arrested.

7 May — Bishops Park, Fulham: cricket pavilion burns after incendiary.

7 May — Lambeth, London: woodyard set ablaze by device.

7 May — Hendon, London: house fire caused by device.

8 May — St Paul’s Cathedral: shrapnel bomb discovered.

10 May — Liverpool Street Station: bomb found in waiting room.

10 May — Cambridge football ground pavilion: bomb found.

10 May — Empire Theatre, Dublin: bomb found burning in ladies’ lavatory.

10 May — Reading Post Office: parcel bomb intercepted.

12 May — Limpsfield Badminton Club: bomb discovered.

14 May — Kingston: three bombs found on crowded train from Waterloo.

14 May — Bow Street: letter bomb sent to Sir Henry Curtis-Bennett, intercepted.

15 May — National Gallery, Trafalgar Square: small bomb fails to detonate.

16 May — Westbourne Park tube: bomb discovered.

16 May — South London library: bomb discovered.

16 May — Hastings church: bomb discovered.

16 May — Brentwood hotel: bomb discovered.

17 May — St Mary’s Church, Dalkeith Park, Scotland: bomb found.

21 May — Royal Observatory, Edinburgh: bomb explodes, major damage.

27 May — Reading Station: bomb thrown from train explodes.

May — Dundee: bomb found in billiard room.

2 June — South Eastern District Post Office, London: major letter bomb intercepted.

11 June — Newcastle Post Office: bomb explodes.

15 June — Eden Park railway station, Beckenham: bomb found, timer failed.

17 June — Blackfriars Bridge, London: bomb thrown into Thames.

18 June — Stratford-upon-Avon Canal: bomb explodes, major damage.

5 July — Liverpool Cotton Exchange: bomb explodes (Edith Rigby).

7 July — Brock Aqueduct, Manchester: bomb discovered.

7 July — Rivington, Lancashire: bungalow arson (Leverhulme).

8 July — Newton Heath, Manchester: bomb explodes on train.

8 July — Blackburn Post Office: bomb found.

19 July — Haslemere Station: bomb found.

July — Birmingham Station: bomb planted.

July — Caerleon, Wales: postbox bomb bursts into flames (Margaret Mackworth).

8 Aug — Sutton-in-Ashfield school: bombed & burned while Lloyd George visits.

1 Sept — Cheltenham Town Hall: bomb found.

11 Nov — Alexandra Park, Manchester: pipe bomb explosion in cactus house.

15 Nov — Palm House, Sefton Park, Liverpool: bomb attack.

18 Dec — Holloway Prison: wall bombed, houses damaged.

22 Dec — Nottingham: letter bombs burn mail bags, workers burned.

1914

6 Jan — Crown Point, Leeds: bomb explodes at electricity station.

7 Jan — Harewood Barracks, Leeds: dynamite bomb injures trainee.

9 Jan — Stratford, London: bomb found.

24 Jan — Kibble Palace, Glasgow: bomb explodes, watchman nearly killed.

12 Feb — Moor Hall Green, Birmingham: bomb explodes at Chamberlain’s house.

1 Mar — St John the Evangelist church, Westminster: bomb explodes.

3 Apr — Belmont Church, Glasgow: three bombs explode.

5 Apr — St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square: bomb explodes, fire.

17 Apr — Britannia Pier, Great Yarmouth: bombed & burned down.

3 May — Dewsbury Reservoir: bomb found.

7 May — Penistone Reservoir: bomb attempt to flood valley.

10 May — Metropolitan Tabernacle: bomb found, defused.

22 May — Free Church, Edinburgh: explosion.

22 May — Glasgow Aqueduct: bombs found buried, failed to explode.

23 May — Glasgow Water Works: bomb found.

28 May — Wellingborough: bomb found on goods train.

5 June — Castle near Dundee: bomb found.

5 June — All Saints’ Church, Breadsall, Derbyshire: bomb explodes, church burns.

11 June — Westminster Abbey: bomb explodes, damages Coronation Chair.

13 June — St Paul’s Cathedral: second bomb found.

13 June — Aston-on-Trent church: bomb found.

15 June — St George’s Church, Hanover Square: bomb explodes.

16 June — Olympia, London horse show: suffragette arrested with bomb.

8 July — Robert Burns cottage: two bombs found, suspect detained.

11 July — Roslyn Chapel: bomb explodes.

11 July — Salwick train carriage: letter bomb ignites, guard burned.

12 July — St John the Evangelist church, Westminster: second attempt, bomb defused.

1 Aug — Christ Church Cathedral, Lisburn: bomb explodes.

It gets better. In 1914, the Suffragette leaders, Emmeline and Christabel Pankhurst, called an abrupt halt to their terrorist bombing campaign and turned militant energy into recruiting men for the horrific meat grinder war. Nice. Sylvia Pankhurst, daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, scathingly recalled this evil years later:

‘Mrs. Pankhurst (Emmeline) toured the country, making recruiting speeches. Her supporters handed the white feather to every young man they encountered wearing civilian dress, and bobbed up at Hyde Park meetings with placards: “Intern Them All”…there week by week Christabel (Sylvia’s sister) demanded the military conscription of men…To me this seemed a tragic betrayal of the great movement to bring the mother-half of the race into the councils of the nations.’ (The Suffragette Movement: An Intimate Account of Persons and Ideals , pages 594-595, Sylvia Pankhurst).

Which reminds me, how many wars would be possible without mothers, wives and sisters pressuring the boys to die in the military-industrial complex’s eternal meat grinder? And yet, how many times have you heard people say, “If only women were in charge, we would have no wars”?

Men are just as corrupt as women, but let’s not pretend the world gets better when we reengineer society to favour a different biology instead of looking for those who have the ability, integrity, and intellect to lead wisely, whatever sex they are.

