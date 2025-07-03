Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
36m

Western governments are hell-bent on destroying the West. Hence violent criminals go free and people who write tweets that offend the government are jailed.

I don’t think the women in Parliament are going to start tossing bombs, but I'm so jaded at this point that I wouldn't be shocked, either.

As for the destruction? I think both women and men want that. The why of that eludes me.

Of course, I could be wrong here, but I think they really want to turn the world into a hell for us and a paradise for them.

It won't work. But there's going to be so much damage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture