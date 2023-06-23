Share this postUK NHS Cancel Their "Brilliant" Stats Expert Professor Fenton For Counter Narrative Factsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUK NHS Cancel Their "Brilliant" Stats Expert Professor Fenton For Counter Narrative FactsThe Authoritarian and Unscientific Establishment Showing Their True ColoursMathew AldredJun 23, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postUK NHS Cancel Their "Brilliant" Stats Expert Professor Fenton For Counter Narrative Factsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in