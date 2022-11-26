Share this postUK HSBC Bank: When an Abuser Controls Your Finances, They Control You!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUK HSBC Bank: When an Abuser Controls Your Finances, They Control You!The CBDCs Are Coming And They Will Control YouMathew AldredNov 26, 2022∙ Paid13Share this postUK HSBC Bank: When an Abuser Controls Your Finances, They Control You!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in