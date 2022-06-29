Share this postUK Government Scientists: COVID-19 Deaths Remain Extremely Rare in Children and Young Peoplemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUK Government Scientists: COVID-19 Deaths Remain Extremely Rare in Children and Young PeopleNew Study: 20 Healthy English Children and Teenagers Died of COVID in 2 years of pandemic (England Has 13,000,000+ aged 19 and under)Mathew AldredJun 29, 2022∙ Paid3Share this postUK Government Scientists: COVID-19 Deaths Remain Extremely Rare in Children and Young Peoplemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in