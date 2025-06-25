So this is how it ends — not with wisdom, restraint, or reform, but with midwitocrats stumbling toward the great distraction of war rather than face the reckoning for fifty plus years of economic sabotage, cultural vandalism, and geopolitical fantasy:

And how many of the angry plebs — those whose livelihoods were dismantled, whose traditions were mocked, whose children were medicated into compliance — will now be swept up by the next patriotic pantomime?

You see, many serious researchers — yes, actual adults with access to data, not just pub ranters and Facebook cranks — are now openly predicting civil unrest or even civil war in the UK within the next five years (it’s the same in Canada, with the intelligence services warning of increasingly angry plebs). Apparently, your average Brit doesn’t enjoy being poor, patronized, and treated like racist scum for noticing when their country is being gutted in plain sight. But what’s the tried-and-true trick to avoid national self-reflection? Simple. Invent a larger bogey man — or better yet, two.

Wave the flag. Stir the fear. Declare an emergency. Shift the pain outward, upward, elsewhere. Nothing papers over decades of corruption, decline, and betrayal quite like the thunder of boots and the promise of unity against the Other in some foreign field (it’s the same in Canada, with the government joining the Europeans in beating the war drums).

How many will swallow the bait and line up for King, Country, and the very class of predators who gutted their future?

Flags on porches. Poppies. Sacrifice. “Unity.”

But unity for what? For whom?

Or — and here’s the real question — do we finally, at last, break the cycle?

Do we refuse the next chapter of the meat grinder myth? The one that ritually harvests a generation (we’re well overdue, by elite reckoning), thins the rest, and resets the social order for another obedient spin of the machine?

Because if we don’t, they’ll do it again.

Not because they’re brilliant.

Not because they’re powerful.

But because it’s their ultimate trick — and the plebs still haven’t smartened up.

So: is there still time for that great awakening we were hoping for?

Or will the next war, like all the others, come wrapped in virtue, paraded as salvation, and swallowed whole?

