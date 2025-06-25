Build Back Better

Build Back Better

whiskeys
13h

Of course Carney wants to send our young men to fight for Ukraine since we're 'Europeans' now, too.

Lots of money laundering, very profitable, albeit not for us. But it'll kill off a lot of our boys.

Are they going to undo Brexit and pull the same stunt in England?

My best guess is at least they'll try. I hope the Brits aren't as passive as we seem to be.

Annie
11h

Governments have the egos of their leaders. It seems they all just do what they want and forget who they work for. Whatever makes sense, the government will do the opposite. People are getting sick of it, as they should. I was watching a video of things stirring up in the US, too. People planted there to attack from within. Nuts, everything is nuts. I'm thankful for people, like you, who see through it and don't just blindly follow.

