UK Government MP Admits Israeli War Crimes

The Guardian has leaked audio of the Conservative chair of the UK House of Commons select committee on foreign affairs, Alicia Kearns, a former Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence official, defending Foreign Secretary David Cameron but revealing the legal advice they have received and not told the British people:

He is fighting very hard. First of all, Two State solution does not help Hamas. That hurts Hamas in every single way. That helps, that destroys the narrative to the recent basis. Two State solution does not help them. Secondly, the Foreign Office has received official legal advice that Israel has broken international humanitarian law, but the government has not announced it. They have not said it, they haven't stopped arms exports, they've done a few very small sanctions on Israeli settlers, and everyone internationally has agreed that settlers are illegal, that they shouldn't be doing what they're doing, and the ways in which they've continued, the money that's been put in. The position that David has taken, which happens to be the same position as me, and I've still come very tough on him, is that Israel has an absolute right to self-defense. And I have sat in bunkers and worked with Israeli soldiers and have been very proud to do so, and I would do it again tomorrow. But the right to self-defense has a limit in law. It is not limitless. And unfortunately, some of the ways in which Israel is prosecuting this is making their long-term security less certain. It is making our long-term security less certain. I'm amazed that our national threat level has not gone up. And it breaks my heart, because I know it could be done differently. So the problem is, we need a long-term security for Israel. That does not happen without Palestinian state, and that is how it ultimately undermine Hamas. You cannot, and I spent two and a half years of my life fighting ISIS, you cannot destroy an ideology, you cannot form it into a situation. So we need that long-term solution.