These people don’t know when to stop digging the hole:

Sunday 9 March 2025 is the Day of Reflection across the UK for the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an opportunity to come together to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

On the government’s website, there was no reference to the horrors of the vaccine injuries and deaths that they have been forced to acknowledge elsewhere (and millions in compensation, although most are being refused it). There’s no reference to the destruction of people’s lives for refusing the mandated toxic modRNA jabs. There’s no reference to the destruction of the economy and the “worst government failure in peacetime history”.

This is the playbook of the elites: orchestrate death and destruction, then hold hollow “remembrances” that achieve nothing but empty virtue signalling. These ceremonies feign opposition to some vague concept, conveniently avoiding hard questions or accountability. Take “Poppy Day,” for example—does it deter governments from engaging in warmongering or prevent the slaughter of millions in pointless wars? Wars that serve no one but the profiteers of the military-industrial complex?

What will you be "reflecting upon" on 9 March 2025?

Perhaps you’ll be at your local Anglican Church, reflecting on how “Jesus would have wanted you to be jabbed”:

Or, maybe you are a good Catholic, and your thoughts are with the Holy Father and his 20-euro silver coin depicting a doctor, a nurse and “a young person who is ready to receive the vaccine.”

Perhaps you’ll be doing the dance you learnt from 2020:

Or, maybe this dance:

Or, maybe you’ll be singing this song:

Or, this song:

“Never again”, right?

Share