I won’t show you his posts because, in my opinion, they are a sick and twisted mélange of degenerate porn and politics (the usual, some might say), but here’s the link if you want verification - you have been warned.

Last week Caplin was arguing against a new inquiry into Pakistani Rape Gangs.

Today, he’s trending on X:

… he was arrested today on suspicion of child sex offences after a sting by paedophile hunters. Footage of Caplin in handcuffs was live-streamed on Facebook and lasted 30 minutes, attracting more than 36,000 views and 3,000 comments. In a statement, Sussex Police has now confirmed that:

We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child. Officers can confirm that a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday January 11 and currently remains in custody.

Caplin denies wrongdoing and remains in police custody.

