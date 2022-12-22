Share this postUK Doctors Call for Government Investigation of mRNA COVID Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUK Doctors Call for Government Investigation of mRNA COVID Vaccines"Core principles of medical ethics are being disregarded, such as the oath to “First do no harm”, respect for individual bodily autonomy and the need to obtain full and informed consent"Mathew AldredDec 22, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postUK Doctors Call for Government Investigation of mRNA COVID Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in