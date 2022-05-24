Share this postUK Data Analysis: “No Reliable Evidence That the Vaccine Reduces All-Cause Mortality”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUK Data Analysis: “No Reliable Evidence That the Vaccine Reduces All-Cause Mortality”“But Rather Produce Genuine Spikes in All-Cause Mortality Shortly After Vaccination”Mathew AldredMay 24, 2022∙ Paid6Share this postUK Data Analysis: “No Reliable Evidence That the Vaccine Reduces All-Cause Mortality”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in