Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp:

The UK is supposed to be the home of free speech – and a country where the police chase criminals, not law abiding members of the public. So I was horrified, last November, when police officers called on Telegraph journalist Allison Pearson. It was initially believed that they were investigating a so-called non-crime hate incident (or NCHI), based on a comment she’d posted on social media. In my view the police should have only one overriding priority: catching criminals and protecting the public from crime. This emphatically does not extend to acting as the thought police or intervening when someone makes an off colour remark online. People are perfectly entitled to say whatever they like, including things that are offensive, provided that they are not illegal. These boundaries are set out by Parliament in law.

NCHIs were never legislated for by Parliament. They were created through police guidance in the early 2000s in response to the murder of Stephen Lawrence and further entrenched in 2014.

So why didn’t the Conservatives scrap Non-Crime Hate Incidents when they were in power?

Ah, yes — they tinkered at the edges, boasting about “tightening the rules,” but never challenged the core premise. They didn’t repeal it because they didn’t see it as a problem. But now, safely back in opposition — and with independent media dragging these abuses into the daylight — the same party that once upheld the system is suddenly singing a different tune. Funny how principles emerge when power is out of reach.

Literally hundreds of thousands of these NCHIs have been made by the Police against the people. How many real crimes could have been solved if they hadn’t wasted hundreds of thousands of hours on this Orwellian tyranny?

For the uninitiated, “Non-Crime Hate Incidents”, as the name suggests, are not crimes. So why are the police involved? These really are the hideous collectivist authoritarian Psycho Nanny tools. “Any non-crime incident which is perceived by the victim or any bystanders to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a protected characteristic: race or perceived race, religion or perceived religion…The victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers or staff should not directly challenge this perception. Evidence of the hostility is not required.”

It would be bad enough if these Non-Crime Hate Incidents were just a few overzealous officers knocking on doors over spicy tweets. But it’s far worse. These incidents are quietly logged in police databases and can resurface during enhanced background checks — the kind required for teaching, healthcare, or working with children. In other words, a perceived slight — no crime, no trial, no evidence — can haunt your employment prospects, blackball you from entire professions, and make feeding your family contingent on ideological compliance. Lovely little system, isn’t it?

I talk more about NCHIs here and here.

How many lives have been ruined by the authoritarian midwitocrats of the Psycho Nanny State?

P.S. If the Conservatives lose in the Canadian election, we in Canada are in for a very hard time in relation to this authoritarianism. The so-called “Liberals” will push their Orwellian censorship and anti-free speech laws hard, and this will not end well.

