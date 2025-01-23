This is not one of my satires:

Britain’s anti-corruption minister resigned Tuesday following intense media scrutiny over whether she benefited financially from her relationship with her aunt, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as a flurry of reporting about how London properties she lived in were paid for.

Reporting by The Sunday Times linked Siddiq via one of the properties to two offshore companies that appeared in the Panama Papers leak.

In Bangladesh, Siddiq is under investigation by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations that her aunt, Hasina, and her aunt’s political allies “potentially misappropriated billions of pounds and that some of the money was used to buy property overseas,” The Sunday Times reported.

There is so much corruption now in the political elite class that this absurd situation was inevitable.

Here’s another government minister who had to resign recently:

At some point, there will be a great awakening, and I hope the corrupt midwitocrats, who have been feeding like parasites off the people, will be completely ousted.

