TLDR: This paper explores Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), hypothesizing that some UAPs, particularly "plasmoids," are self-illuminating, plasma-like entities with unique behaviours and possibly sentient characteristics. These phenomena, observed by NASA, the U.S. Navy, and other sources, interact with electromagnetic activity, thunderstorms, and the ocean, displaying complex movements such as 90-degree turns, replication, and high-speed travel.

Jmp20241511 117505386 5.29MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From this 100+ page paper:

As documented by NASA space shuttle films and detailed in this report, self-illuminating, pulsating, plasma-like UAP/UFO (“plasmoids”) have multiple shapes and sizes, are attracted to electromagnetic activity, and travel at different velocities from different directions, making 90 to 180-degree turns, as well as colliding, intersecting and piercing other plasma; and have been filmed by U.S. Navy personnel and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection DHC-8 flying above and diving/sinking beneath the ocean; and by NASA following, circling, and hovering near the space shuttles, satellites, and the MIR International Space Station and congregating above and descending into thunderstorms and the lower atmosphere, which is the air corridor favored by commercial and military aircraft; and this may account for reports of UAPs following, harassing, chasing, and “toying with” aircraft. Plasmas also have explosive properties, negatively affect electronics and mental activity (possibly inducing hallucinations of “alien abductions”), pass through glass, plastic, metal, and enter the cockpits of airplanes and have been observed by astronauts inside spacecraft, the MIR and ISS. It is hypothesized that given their propensity to collide, plasmoids may be responsible for at least some unexplained, inexplicable aircraft disasters. Thunder-lightning-storms are the main drivers of Earth’s GEC and direct positive currents into the ionosphere, which attract plasmas. The troposphere also has a positive charge, and the ocean surface under white water and turbulent conditions develops a positive charge, and we hypothesize that this accounts for sightings of UAP in the lower atmosphere and soaring above and diving into the oceans, including, as reported here, shape-shifting UAP replicons that split into or generate additional shape-shifting UAPs as filmed by NASA and U.S. Customs. Plasmoids appear to purposefully interact and engage in complex behaviors, and it is suspected they are sentient and represent a fourth domain of life. Although plasmas in the lower atmosphere may be responsible for UAP sightings over the centuries, including those that appear to “battle” over cities or follow and harass military ships and planes, plasmoids cannot account for all UAPs, which may include extraterrestrial spacecraft from other worlds.

Plasmoids appear to be electromagnetic entities that emit electric charges and energetic electrons. Proximity to plasmoids described as “ball lightning” have been reported to cause damage to electrical systems, television sets, telephones, junction boxes, and electrical circuits and knock out power stations presumably due to the radiation of electromagnetic fields. Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations stated at the “SOL Foundation” Symposium in November 2023, that UAP are capable of “emitting radiations in radiation in the 1 to 3 and 8 to 12 gigahertz range” [and] “have rendered segments of our nuclear deterrent inoperable. In other recent cases they’re jamming Radars on fighter aircraft”. Russian pilots and ground crews have reported similar experiences including cases where “the aircraft’s electronic equipment fails” and where ball shaped UAP have interfered “with the operation of radio equipment and affect the human psyche” including inducing vivid hallucinations of humanoid-like forms [13]. Arnold, who inadvertently coined the term “flying saucer” in 1947, reported that he also felt his mind was affected by these pulsating forms that he believed might be reading his thoughts [44]. Anecdotal reports claim that these plasmoids (AKA UAP) can cause nightmares, confusion, feelings of disorientation and induce illusions and hallucinations—presumably due to the effects of electromagnetic radiation having adverse neurological effects, possibly affecting the temporal lobes (and hippocampus and amygdala) in particular [148]. In one instance, nearly 1000 residents experienced “Strange time/space/mind distortion effects were in operation (emanating from the fireballs) such that confusion reigned immediately during and after the sightings” [128]. Luis Elizondo former U.S. Army Counterintelligence Special Agent, DoD Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification (AATIP) Program, has reported that periods of confusion are not uncommon during and after a UAP encounter: “where certain observers almost appeared to be in an essence mesmerized...almost like hypnotized by the event to the point where...it wasn’t until after the event, did people kind of scratch their heads and say, oh my God, did we just see what we saw?”.

However, in many anecdotal reports, couples and entire families have reported not just seeing but taking a picture of a UFO that had landed. But when these photos are developed, there is no UFO and no aliens; sometimes only a bright light. At the other extreme are the numerous cases of individual reporting or remembering or dreaming about having been abducted by aliens [15] [148]. As noted, nightmares after encounters with plasmas are not uncommon; and which raises the possibility: is the memory of an abduction actually based on a dream, a nightmare, or the product of an electromagnetically induced hallucination caused by exposure to a plasma?

Experiments have demonstrated that exposure to electromagnetic fields can produce a diverse range of hallucinatory phenomena including the hearing of voices and the perception of full-blown demonic or ghostly apparitions [149]-[154]. Persinger and colleagues [155]-[157] have repeatedly induced anomalous hallucinatory experiences and otherworldly phenomenon via the application of complex magnetic fields to the temporal region of the skull, whereas Frey [151] employing power densities as low as 400 μW/m2 was also able to produce voices and a variety of sounds even in subjects completely deaf. Over the years, various U.S. government agencies have employed and funded scientists who are expected to develop electromagnetic radiating devices that can be used for crowd control and even influence how individuals vote [152].

Electromagnetic pulses can also cause dizziness, vomiting, confusion, disorientation, memory loss, the perception of unpleasant odors, dissociative experiences (floating above the body), or cause those affected to fall asleep and have nightmares or conversely make them unable to sleep so that they begin to hallucinate after prolonged sleep deprivation [13] [151] [158]. Stroboscopic dazzling lights and specific radio frequencies are reported to have almost identical effects [158] [159]. Therefore, based on anecdotal and experimental studies, there is now considerable evidence that exposure to intense electromagnetic fields and bright stroboscopic pulsating lights—such as those associated with plasmas—can induce complex hallucinations of ghost-like and demonic forms or horrific nightmares that upon recall or following hypnosis, might later be interpreted as “alien abductions”. This is not to say that all claims of abduction should be dismissed as due to an electromagnetically or stroboscopic induced hallucinations, but rather, exposure to plasmas radiating high levels of electromagnetic activity can alter perceptions of reality. Again, Arnold, who coined the term “flying saucers” believed that these arrays of bright shape shifting lights and forms, had somehow invaded his thoughts and could read his mind [44].

Every page of this paper is interesting to me, but the last few sections particularly caught my eye because I’ve been thinking about this for some time:

21. Speculation: Are Plasmoids Sentient? If the plasmas described in this report constitute a 4th domain of life and include those with intelligence is a subject of ongoing research by members of this research team who strongly favor that view [1] [31]. Arnold, who viewed nine of these flashing shape-shifting objects in 1947, believed they were sentient and alive. Astronauts have also reported that plasma-like entities have appeared outside windows, often traveling from window to window [1]—as if looking inside and, in so doing, upsetting the crew—whereas those encountered in the troposphere display what could be construed as curiosity, e.g. “reconnoitering”, surveillance, mimicry, “toying with”, and so on [13] [40] [41] [49]-[54] [138]. Consider the incident when a glowing plasma entered through a cockpit window and slowly moved about the interior of the plane as if reconnoitering [49]; and another incident, reported by Navy Cmdr. David Fravor, where the specimen mirrored the movements of his jet fighter: “it was aware we were there”. To speculate: based solely on behavior (e.g. hunters, grazers, foragers, spectators) and our ongoing analysis [31]; if some plasmas are alive and sentient, then their level of intelligence (or consciousness) may approximate and range from that of algae to insects (insect societies, supra-organisms) to canines; albeit completely “alien”. Conversely, the actions of some plasma may be based solely on electromagnetism, e.g. charge coupling (attraction) and separation (repulsion). If pure automata, then at best, these behaviors could be likened to a moth attracted to a flame; behavior that can be fatal when a plasma targets and collides with an aircraft, or enters through the cockpit windows. Many of the plasmoids of the ionosphere have interior voids that could be likened to a nucleus [3]. Employing Fotor anti-blur, filters, and magnification up to 1600 times, glowing spheres have been detected within some of these entities (Figure 1, Figure 7, Figure 8, Figure 21, Figure 29, Figure 45, Figure 49), including a series of glowing spheres in a specimen with a serpentine shape. To speculate, these could be construed as ganglia connected to nerve nets (see Figure 7, Figure 10, Figure 21, Figure 29), i.e. neural networks, similar to the nervous system of planaria, the common earthworm, and insects (Figure 48).

22. Speculation: Plasmids-Replicons: Evidence of Circular Extrachromosomal DNA Molecules? A plasmid is a small, circular, double-stranded DNA molecule that can replicate and self-clone despite being distinct from a cell’s chromosomal DNA [171]-[173]. Also referred to as “replicons” plasmids are capable of autonomous self-replication and can be transferred from host to host; referred to as “horizontal gene transfer”. Although some cells are known to possess hundreds of plasmids—ranging in size from less than 1-kilobase pairs to huge megaplasmids of several megabase pairs—other cells may only have one [172] [173]. Commonly found in bacteria and archaea, plasmids are known to encode for proteins that enable these organisms to survive in otherwise lethal environments [171] As documented in this report, specimens believed to be plasmas—like experimentally generated plasmas—are capable of replication; one of which repeatedly split apart into additional plasmoids, and which, like the host, were found to contain circular structures. If these internal ovoid structures are plasmids, or balls of RNA/DNA, they would have to be at least meters in size. It is well established that common elements in the known universe which are essential to life include hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, nitrogen, sulfur, calcium, and phosphorus [174]-[176]. Interplanetary dust is also carbon-rich and glycine (an RNA-base) and tryptophan (essential for protein formation) have been identified in the interstellar medium [175] [176]. Because all these gases and elements may combine and are continually irradiated by ions, they can generate small molecules. If they continue to combine and grow in size, is it possible that within the cellular confines of a plasma, they may become meters in size? Plasmas are common in space and the ionosphere, which is permeated by dust and fragments of carbonaceous chondrites within which seventy-three extraterrestrial and nineteen terrestrial amino acids have so far been identified [174]-[176]. According to Alfvén [26] [27] plasmas contain cellular membranes; whereas plasma with a nucleus have been repeatedly observed [3]. Plasmas that incorporate this debris within their membranes are known as “dusty plasmas”. Once exogenously incorporated into the confines of a dusty plasma membrane and nucleus, this molecular-protein-amino acid complex and the building blocks of nucleotides and other vital prebiotic molecules would be subject to ion chemistry as well as polarized radiation which induces asymmetric photochemistry leading to homochirality and the induction of chiral asymmetry which can produce an excess of L-amino acids [177] [178]. In combination with tryptophan (discovered in the Perseus Cloud star system), hydrogen, carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, cyanide, these amino acids, could form adenine which is an RNA-DNA base, as well as other nucleotides that could grow up to several centimeters within a dust-induced plasma void-nucleus, leading to electrically charged lattice- and corkscrew-shaped assemblies of nucleic and amino acids that produce enzymes and proteins within the nucleus [55]-[57]. This electrified combination could then begin catalyzing reactions leading to the generation of self-replicating RNA-like polymers and protein enzymes (polynucleotides) that resemble RNA but are chemically simpler and can act as a catalyst [3] [177] [178]. Oxygen and phosphorus could also ladder RNA-DNA base pairs together. In consequence, dusty plasmas may acquire RNA-like capabilities leading to the formation of plasmids, and thus a fourth domain of DNA-based life [3]. According to Tsytovich [55] of the Russian Academy of Science, “These complex, self-organized plasma structures exhibit all the necessary properties to qualify them as candidates for inorganic living matter”. A number of scientists have in fact argued that that the conditions necessary to generate living plasma are common in space; and that plasma may be a common extraterrestrial form of life [1]- [3] [46] [55]-[58] [177]. If this scenario has validity, plasma may be the source for the origin of life; and this would imply that every gaseous Earth-like planet would likely harbor plasmas that could generate life—including planets that formed and where life evolved billions of years before Earth was formed [177]-[181]. However, it must be emphasized that experimentally produced plasmas have not been found to contain any of the precursors to the formation of a single nucleotide. If those internal spherical forms are plasmids—or what their function might be—or if they represent mini-plasmas joined together, or represent the “birth” and generation of additional plasma, or consist of internalized plasmas within plasmas (Figure 8, Figure 9), is unknown.

23. A Fourth Domain of Life? An examination of the sample of freeze frames presented in this document, established that plasmoids engage in complex behaviors, i.e. turning, following, targeting, colliding, merging, coupled with shape-shifting. Of course, it is important to avoid anthropomorphizing what may be purely electromagnetic push pull and representative of Descartes’ concept of “automata”. According to Descartes, all animals are automata—no different from machines—only humans are non-automata, because humans have a soul. Descartes, however, never disputed the fact that animal-automata are alive. Further, it is well established that social animals, be they insects or humans engage in complex behaviors. Admittedly, collisionality may be push-pull, a consequence of differing or changing electric charges. However, consider, for example, Figure 16(A) and Figure 16(B). Plasma #1 travels upward, intersects with a plasma #2 as hyper-velocity plasma (hunters) speeds by. Then, another plasma, #3 materializes or suddenly self-illuminates, changes shape, follows plasma #1, intersects the same #2 plasma, then passes close to #1, and continues upward and finally hovers in place as plasma #1 ejects a plasma #4. Plasma #4 travels toward and interacts with #3, who heads back toward and merges with #1. This is not an isolated case, but a sample of repeated instances of plasmas splitting or ejecting additional plasmas that also engage in complex interactions [31]. Consider Figure 8, which provides striking evidence that what were two plasmas became three, i.e. one of the plasmas ejected or secreted another plasmas which interacts with another plasma before separating completely and hovering in place. And all this ties in with the photos of the plasma conglomerates—multiple plasma that form what looks like one composite cloud-like plasma. And yet, although plasma conglomerates may explain shape shifting and what appears to be splitting and the formation of additional plasma, it cannot account for the complex interactions. Consider Figure 48, in which four nucleated plasmoids, coming from different directions and traveling at different velocities, intersect a single non-nucleated plasmoid that merely hovers in place. These behaviors were captured in less than 20 seconds of NASA space shuttle footage; and this implies that dozens, or even hundreds of nucleated plasmas may have intersected that single plasmoid. Moreover, this can’t be considered an isolated incident. There are numerous examples of waiting, hovering plasmoids which are struck and pierced by different plasmas [1] as can also be viewed in Figure 16(A) and Figure 16(B). Then there are plasmas that after intersecting other plasmoids, turns and follows yet another plasmoid which ejects a satellite plasmoid that contacts the new pursuer which turns around. What are we to make of these complex interactions that resemble complex, purposeful social behaviors? Three of the authors of this report (Joseph, Armstrong, Schild) believe these plasmoids are alive, have achieved consciousness, and represent a fourth domain of life [31]. But then what looks like purposeful behavior and complex social interactions leads us back to the dangers of anthropomorphizing.

Some of my thoughts:

The idea that some plasmoids may exhibit sentience is fascinating because it challenges conventional notions of life and intelligence. As the paper shows, these plasmoids have been observed in complex and purposeful interactions - following, targeting, merging, and even "playing" with other plasmoids or objects. Furthermore, their behaviours include "curiosity-like" actions, such as approaching spacecraft windows or seeming to investigate human-made objects like satellites. These actions mirror intentionality, a hallmark of intelligence. So, could these plasmoids represent a “fourth domain of life”, a non-carbon-based form of life? I also like the way that this hypothesis ties in with historical and mythological reports of "orbs," "sprites," and "elves" throughout history. If such entities are "alive," this might provide a new lens to interpret thousands of years of mythological and anecdotal accounts. I was also fascinated that these plasmoids appear to possess cellular-like structures, such as membranes and nuclei; could these harbour networks be capable of processing information like our neural systems?

Incidentally, I suspect that our governments have information about non-human intelligence and their vehicles that goes way beyond these fascinating plasmoid observations. I’ve seen several interviews with serious government-employed scientists who insist that they are aware of government-recovered craft by non-human intelligence. I will discuss this further in a future article.

Share