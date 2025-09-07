Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
7m

I'm really tired of crooked media and anyone who still believes what they have to say. I'm exhausted of the lies of those trying to bury the truth and the truth tellers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture