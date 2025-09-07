I’m looking forward to reading Aaron Siri’s take on the sacred vaccines:

I hope it’s as good as Siri’s questioning of Plotkin (transcript here and Plotkin GPT here), or as good as the testimony he gave to the US Congress:

Siri Testimony 3.58MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

But you know what I’m most looking forward to? RFK Jr.’s autism report this month. The fake news WSJ (yes, the same outlet that ran that UFO psyop for the Deep State) is already spinning: apparently, Kennedy will finger Tylenol and folate deficiencies—potentially leaving vaccines out of the frame. Their line is obvious: paint the new HHS as “destabilizing, high-risk, and culture-war–driven.”

Now, I’m not dismissing acetaminophen concerns (I’ve written plenty on that—see the article below), but I’d be shocked if that’s really the headline. Vaccines, on the other hand? I wouldn’t be shocked at all if they make an appearance. The revolving-door pharma man himself — ex-FDA chief turned Pfizer frontman Scott Gottlieb — is now claiming Kennedy will pin autism on aluminum in vaccines, and argues that this might destroy the vaccine industry.

Whatever headline they try to hang on him, it won’t stick. The real headline writes itself: for the first time in decades, the autism debate isn’t being scripted by Big Pharma’s press office or their corrupt CDC allies (remember the mercury studies). That’s why they’re panicking and trying to write him off as an insane conspiracy theorist. But that smear playbook is worn out.

