In this great nation of Canada — the polite kingdom where saying “sorry” after a home invasion is practically required by law — you may not keep a baseball bat behind your front door. Oh no. That’s premeditation, dear citizen!

Ask any RCMP press officer or Crown prosecutor: the moment you prepare to defend yourself, you’ve crossed the line. You must be surprised, preferably half-asleep, with nothing but your trembling fists, if you dare. If you swing a bat at an armed intruder, the Crown will want to know why you had it handy. Did you plan to fight for your family? How dare you!

But fear not! An enlightened jury in Toronto has pointed the way. It’s simple: just be a 17-year-old high school student with a loaded illegal pistol tucked in your waistband — and a compelling personal narrative about how your neighbourhood feels “like Iraq” (no doubt because teenagers have illegal pistols and knives tucked in their waistbands).

Halloween, 2022. School’s out for the day in Scar-borough (apparently, it was always named this, but these days it makes sense). You, the aspiring rap connoisseur, have a dispute with a girl over your choice of lyrics. She’s offended. A boy in a ski mask shows up, armed with a knife. Tension! Drama! You do what any reasonable kid in Canada would do:

Show him you have a real gun, just to clarify you’re not bluffing.

When he lunges — bang! Then bang bang bang for good measure.

Accidentally shoot your own brother in the chaos.

Flee the scene, toss the gun in a ravine, phone a buddy for a pickup.

When the police come knocking, don’t worry: just tell the jury you thought you were going to die — and that your Scar-borough ghetto is “like Iraq.” You see, as long as your fear feels real, and your fingers are sufficiently twitchy, you too can enjoy the luxury of reasonable force.

If you’re a middle-aged homeowner reading this: sorry, none of this applies to you.

You may not keep bear spray by your bed (unless you have first barricaded yourself in the room, and the attackers are actual bears). You may not swing a golf club at the man breaking into your shed. You may not chase the carjacker down your driveway.

The law is crystal clear: your fear must be reasonable, but your actions must be more reasonable than you could possibly muster while someone lunges at you in the dark. Proportionality, they call it. Use your words. Offer tea. Maybe form a feelings circle in your living room.

But for Toronto’s newly minted youth precedent? A concealed handgun will do nicely, thank you. Just invoke “like Iraq” and everyone will nod solemnly about the tragic context, because, let’s face it, Canada is rapidly turning into Iraq, or Afghanistan, or Pakistan, for some entirely unknown reason that will always remain a mystery.

And so, fellow Canadians, a bold new self-defence doctrine is emerging:

Baseball bats? Suspicious.

Pepper spray? Illegal to carry for self-defence.

Kitchen knives? Don’t you dare move them near the front door.

Glocks? Well, if you’re seventeen, it’s complicated. You’ll want a good lawyer and a tragic backstory.

What a heartwarming vision of urban safety: frightened teens strapping up like militia because the corner feels “like Iraq,” while the rest of us cower behind paper-thin “reasonable force” guidelines that only protect the Crown’s sense of moral purity, not our families.

But chin up! Next Halloween, maybe we’ll all get to see what reasonable really means. Just don’t forget to record it on your cellphone — the jury loves a good video.

